Bowl Schedule 2021-22: Complete List of Matchups, Dates and Times
All of the 2021-22 college football bowl matchups, including the College Football Playoff, will be set by Sunday evening. Keep checking out our list here as the schedule is released throughout the day. All times Eastern.
College Football Playoff
CFP national championship Presented by AT&T
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Jan. 10, 8 p.m., ESPN
CFP semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 2 Michigan (12-1) versus No. 3 Georgia (12-1)
CFP semifinal at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 1 Alabama (12-1) versus No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)
New Year's Six
Dec. 30
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
7 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 1
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
1 p.m. on ESPN
Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
5 p.m. on ESPN
Ohio State versus TK
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
8:45 p.m. on ESPN
Bowl Season
Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Noon on ESPN
Middle Tennessee (6-6) versus Toledo (7-5)
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
6 p.m. on ESPN2
Dec. 18
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Noon on ABC
New Mexico Bowl
University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)
2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)
3:30 p.m. on ABC
LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
7:30 p.m. on ABC
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
8 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 23
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
7 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 24
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
8 p.m. on ESPN
Memphis (6-6) versus Hawai'i (6-7)
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field (Detroit)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
TBD versus East Carolina (7-5)
Dec. 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)
Noon on ESPN
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
3:15 p.m. on ESPN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)
6:45 p.m. on ESPN
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Petco Park (San Diego)
8 p.m. on Fox
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix)
10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park (Boston)
11 a.m. on ESPN
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium (New York)
2:15 p.m. on ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
5:45 p.m. on ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9:15 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
11:30 a.m. on ESPN
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville)
3 p.m. on ESPN
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)
11 a.m. on ESPN
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
12:30 p.m. on CBS
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.)
5:30 p.m.
Jan. 1
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
Noon on ESPN2
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
1 p.m. on ABC
Jan. 4
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston)
Time TBD, on ESPN