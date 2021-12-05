Bowl Schedule 2021-22: Complete List of Matchups, Dates and Times

All of the 2021-22 college football bowl matchups, including the College Football Playoff, will be set by Sunday evening. Keep checking out our list here as the schedule is released throughout the day. All times Eastern.

CFP national championship Presented by AT&T

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

Jan. 10, 8 p.m., ESPN

CFP semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 2 Michigan (12-1) versus No. 3 Georgia (12-1)

CFP semifinal at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 1 Alabama (12-1) versus No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)

New Year's Six

Dec. 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

7 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

1 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)

5 p.m. on ESPN

Ohio State versus TK

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

8:45 p.m. on ESPN

Bowl Season

Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)

Noon on ESPN

Middle Tennessee (6-6) versus Toledo (7-5)

Cure Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

6 p.m. on ESPN2

Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)

11 a.m. on ESPN

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon on ABC

New Mexico Bowl

University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)

2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)

3:30 p.m. on ABC

LendingTree Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

7:30 p.m. on ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

8 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 23

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

7 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)

8 p.m. on ESPN

Memphis (6-6) versus Hawai'i (6-7)

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field (Detroit)

11 a.m. on ESPN

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN

TBD versus East Carolina (7-5)

Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)

Noon on ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

3:15 p.m. on ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)

6:45 p.m. on ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Petco Park (San Diego)

8 p.m. on Fox

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Fenway Park (Boston)

11 a.m. on ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium (New York)

2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)

11:30 a.m. on ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville)

3 p.m. on ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)

11 a.m. on ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)

12:30 p.m. on CBS

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.)

5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)

Noon on ESPN2

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)

1 p.m. on ABC

Jan. 4

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium (Houston)

Time TBD, on ESPN