December 5, 2021
Bowl Schedule 2021-22: Complete List of Matchups, Dates and Times

Author:

All of the 2021-22 college football bowl matchups, including the College Football Playoff, will be set by Sunday evening. Keep checking out our list here as the schedule is released throughout the day. All times Eastern.

College Football Playoff

CFP national championship Presented by AT&T
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Jan. 10, 8 p.m., ESPN

CFP semifinal at Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.)
Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 2 Michigan (12-1) versus No. 3 Georgia (12-1) 

CFP semifinal at Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Dec. 31, 3:30 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN
No. 1 Alabama (12-1) versus No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0)

New Year's Six

Dec. 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
7 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)
1 p.m. on ESPN

Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
5 p.m. on ESPN
Ohio State versus TK

Allstate Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
8:45 p.m. on ESPN

Bowl Season

Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium (Nassau, Bahamas)
Noon on ESPN
Middle Tennessee (6-6) versus Toledo (7-5)

Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
6 p.m. on ESPN2

Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.)
11 a.m. on ESPN

Cricket Celebration Bowl
Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Noon on ABC

New Mexico Bowl
University Stadium (Albuquerque, N.M.)
2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.)
3:30 p.m. on ABC

LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
7:30 p.m. on ABC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
8 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 23

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
7 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex (Honolulu)
8 p.m. on ESPN
Memphis (6-6) versus Hawai'i (6-7)

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field (Detroit)
11 a.m. on ESPN

Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN
TBD versus East Carolina (7-5)

Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Protective Life Stadium (Birmingham, Ala.)
Noon on ESPN

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
3:15 p.m. on ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tenn.)
6:45 p.m. on ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Petco Park (San Diego)
8 p.m. on Fox

Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix)
10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Fenway Park (Boston)
11 a.m. on ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium (New York)
2:15 p.m. on ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
5:45 p.m. on ESPN

Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.)
11:30 a.m. on ESPN

TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville)
3 p.m. on ESPN

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)
11 a.m. on ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl Stadium (El Paso, Texas)
12:30 p.m. on CBS

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.)
5:30 p.m.

Jan. 1

Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.)
Noon on ESPN2

Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Fla.)
1 p.m. on ABC

Jan. 4

Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston)
Time TBD, on ESPN

