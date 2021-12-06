Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Mario Cristobal's Deal With Miami Is for 10 Years

Author:

New Miami coach Mario Cristobal's deal to become Miami's new coach is for 10 years, and he will earn an average of $8 million annually, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

The Athletic's Manny Navarro confirmed the deal's details and added that the Hurricanes will have the highest assistant-coaching pool in the entire ACC. Cristobal leaves Oregon, where he compiled a 35–13 record in four seasons. Right before the move, Miami announced it fired coach Manny Diaz.

Cristobal is scheduled to be introduced as the program's new coach in a press conference Tuesday morning, per the Herald. He released a statement through the school shortly after the report. 

SI Recommends

"This program has an unparalleled tradition and an exciting future ahead of it," he said in the release. "I can't wait to compete for championships and help mold our student-athletes into leaders on and off the field who will make our University, our community, and our loyal fan base proud." 

Cristobal, 50, grew up in Miami and played four seasons with the Hurricanes as an offensive tackle. He won two national titles with the Hurricanes in 1989 and '91. 

Miami finished the 2021 season, 7–5. The Hurricanes are scheduled to face Washington State on Dec. 31 in the Sun Bowl. 

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Iowa forward Keegan Murray
College Basketball

Keegan Murray’s Breakout Is Here at Iowa

The Hawkeyes star used his freshman season to soak up knowledge and make his mark through his effort, and he’s reaping the benefits in Year 2.

Christen Harper and Jared Goff at an MLS game.
Extra Mustard

Christen Harper Reacts To BF Jared Goff, Lions' Win

She was on a shoot with SI Swimsuit when Goff threw for the game-winning touchdown.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.
Podcasts

Open Floor: This Season’s Jrue Holiday, and Can Steph Win Every Award?

Steph is putting on a legendary season, why Ben Simmons shouldn’t go to the Knicks and much more.

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) and linebacker Devin Bush (55) celebrate after Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) dropped a two-point conversion pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the final minute. The Steelers won 20-19 at Heinz Field.
Play
Betting

NFL Week 13 Betting Recap: Bad Beats & Big Payouts

Betting the heavy favorites paid dividends for bettors Sunday, although Vikings and Ravens moneyline bettors felt the burn on the final plays.

Oklahoma football's Caleb Williams escapes a Kansas defender.
College Football

Brent Venables Comments on Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams

Venables added a comment about the importance of "recruiting" existing players.

Minnie Minoso top
MLB

Remembering the Fame of the Baseball Hall

Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Buck O’Neil were elected because of their worthy hybrid careers.

MLS-Next-Pro
Soccer

MLS Next Pro Adds Another Element to U.S.’s Lower Club Tier

How will MLS’s new third-division league impact the congested development pathway beneath the top flight?

Clemson running back Darien Rencher (21), left, linebacker James Skalski (47), defensive coordinator Brent Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney.
College Football

Dabo Swinney Reacts to Brent Venables Departure

The two were at Clemson together since 2012.