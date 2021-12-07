Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Jason Garrett 'On the Radar' for Duke Head Coaching Job

Author:

As the college football coaching carousel spins on, the speculation around who will fill the numerous Power 5 head coaching positions continues to swirl. With Duke in the market for a new coach for the first time in 14 years, several big names have been mentioned to fill former coach David Cutcliffe's shoes.

Perhaps the biggest among them? Jason Garrett.

Garrett's name has reportedly surfaced as a potential target in Durham, according to Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer. Garrett was recently fired as the offensive coordinator of the Giants on Nov. 23 in just his second season with the team.

Wiseman reports that Garrett is among a small handful of final candidates, and the school's goal is to finalize a hire by the end of the week. Garrett played at Princeton and then professionally for 15 years before immediately beginning his NFL coaching career, most notably spending nine years as head coach of the Cowboys. He has never coached at the college level.

SI Recommends

Other candidates reportedly in the running include Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko. Neither have been head coaches before, and Elliott's hire would make him the first person of color to serve as Duke’s head football coach.

A trio of head coaches at the Group of Five level—East Carolina's Mike Houston, Army's Jeff Monken and Air Force's Troy Calhoun—were also mentioned.

Duke went 3–9 in 2021, and has a 10–25 record over the past three seasons. Before that, however, they reached bowl games in five of six seasons.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15086442_168388647_lowres
Play
Betting

AFC & NFC Championship Odds and Futures Bets

As we head into the final five weeks of the NFL regular season, bettors looking to wager on the AFC and NFC Champions would be wise to lock in generous odds now.

mac-jones
Extra Mustard

Peyton Manning on Why Mac Jones Didn't Talk for ManningCast

It wasn't the first time the Patriots have denied Peyton Manning.

UCF's Otis Anderson runs from a Houston defender.
College Football

Heupel Gives Touching Eulogy At Otis Anderson Jr.'s Funeral

"He cared about everyone else more than he cared about himself."

Atletico Madrid reaches the knockout stage of the Champions League
Soccer

Atlético Madrid Maintains Its Method, Madness and Magic After All

Despite three straight losses in group play, Atlético Madrid found a way to reach the Champions League knockout stage—by going back to what it does best.

Leonard Fournette with the Buccaneers.
College Football

Leonard Fournette Reacts to LSU Hiring Frank Wilson

In 2015, Fournette rushed for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns while Wilson was his running back coach.

Sports-Illustrated-Awards
Sportsperson

Watch the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards Show

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett
NFL

RPGs in the NFL: How One Team Has Embraced Dungeons and Dragons

For Myles Garrett, Johnny Stanton and a few of their Browns teammates, the RPG of choice is the classic D&D.

NFL logo
NFL

Packers, Bucs and Cards Can Clinch Playoff Spots in Week 14

With five weeks left in the season, these teams can secure playoff spots this week.