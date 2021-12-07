Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Publish date:
Player(s)
Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette on LSU Hiring Frank Wilson: 'Probably the Most Important Key to LSU'

Author:

On Tuesday, LSU officially named Frank Wilson the team's new associate head coach after he surprisingly resigned as head coach of McNeese State to join Brian Kelly's staff. One former star player seemed to approve of the move. 

Leonard Fournette, a Buccaneers running back and former All-American while at LSU seemed to give his stamp of approval on Twitter once the news was made official. 

"Wait this is probably the most important key to LSU, when I tell you the best running back coach I've had on all levels, I'll be back in Death Valley more," he said in a Tweet. 

Wilson served as associate head coach, running backs coach and recruitment coordinator for the Tigers from 2010 to 2015, coaching Fournette in his freshman and sophomore seasons. Wilson's last year in Baton Rouge was the same season Fournette became a household name in college football.

In 2015, the former LSU back rushed for for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns. After a solid 2016 campaign, he opted for the NFL draft and was selected with the No. 4 pick by the Jaguars in 2017. 

