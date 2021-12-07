Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Notre Dame Players' Input an Important Key in Marcus Freeman's Landing Head-Coaching Role

Author:

In a span of about 10 days, the Notre Dame football program has gone through transformative change.

Coach Brian Kelly left for LSU just a week after saying he wouldn't leave the Fighting Irish. Then, on Monday, Marcus Freeman was officially named head coach after serving as defensive coordinator under Kelly for the past 11 months.

The Irish (11–1), who finished fifth to just miss out on this year's four-team College Football Playoff, will instead play No. 9 Oklahoma State (11–2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1.

We take a look back at the past tumultuous few weeks at Notre Dame:

Marcus Freeman

Freeman, 35, was named Notre Dame's 30th head football coach Monday.

SI Recommends

  • Kelly's exit was 'classless': Sports figures offered their opinions on the coach's stunning departure, including former Notre Dame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Brady Quinn. "This was about money. This was about ego. ... You don't leave in a classless way like that, after becoming the all-time winningest coach, unless there's more to it and you want to try to spurn, or try and do this in a conniving way."
  • Kelly shares the reasons why he left for LSU: "It really didn't have anything to do with what Notre Dame couldn't give me as much as another opportunity, another challenge down in the SEC to play in arguably the best conference in the country. And the resources here are incredible."
  • Kelly was asked whether he would target committed Irish recruits: During his introductory press conference to LSU, Brian Kelly was directly asked whether he would target Notre Dame's committed players. "My focus will be on those who have made a decision to come to LSU. We'll be reaching out to those young men first and foremost."
  • Less than a week after Kelly's departure, Irish name their man: Freeman, 35, joined the Notre Dame staff before the 2021 season after spending the previous four years as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Cincinnati. Before that, he was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Purdue. Freeman played four seasons as a linebacker for Ohio State and was a fifth-round draft pick in '09 by the Bears, though he never appeared in a game and joined the Buckeyes as a graduate assistant in '10.
  • Freeman was the players' choice: Sources familiar with the quick search told Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde that Notre Dame had eight current head coaches on its initial list to fill its open position. Two declined to participate, one had timing issues and two others were eliminated by the school. The list was quickly whittled to three head coaches and Freeman. The player input was significant in pushing Freeman to the forefront.

More College Football Coverage:
Cincinnati Looks to Prove It Belongs Against SEC Powerhouse Alabama
Orange Bowl Preview: Michigan-Georgia to Put Defense in the Spotlight
A History-Making Playoff Selection Day Still Has a Familiar Face at the Top
You May Not Believe in Cade McNamara. But He Does. And That’s Enough.

YOU MAY LIKE

Peyton Manning, David Letterman, Eli Manning
Play
Extra Mustard

ManningCast Makes Big Shift With Big Payoff

With a marquee matchup on their hands, Peyton and Eli shined once again.

Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott
NFL

Jerry Jones Blames WRs, Not Prescott, For 'Off' Passes

The Cowboys owner wouldn't blame his quarterback for some issues in the passing game.

Sandy Brondello
WNBA

Where Will the Mercury Go Without Sandy Brondello?

After Phoenix parted ways with its longtime coach Monday, the pressure’s on for her replacement.

General view of a lucha libre event
Play
Wrestling

Lucha Libre Series ‘MLW Azteca’ Debuting in January

Major League Wrestling is expanding its reach and highlighting Mexican performers.

florida-state-soccer
Soccer

FSU Beats BYU in PKs to Win Women's NCAA Title

Yujie Zhao delivered the game-winning kick for Florida State to win the national title on Monday night.

kenny-pickett
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Playoff Push and Bowl Season Preparation

Prepare for the final week of the fantasy football season and look ahead to bowl season with the latest edition of Winners Club.

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey reacts after dunking vs Iowa
College Basketball

Why New No. 1 Purdue Is a Legitimate Title Contender

This could be Matt Painter's best Boilermakers team yet. Here's why they're so dangerous.

Paige Bueckers is helped off the floor.
Play
College Basketball

UConn's Paige Bueckers to Miss at Least Six Weeks With Tibial Plateau Fracture

Bueckers collapsed to the floor with less than a minute to play in Sunday's 73–54 win over Notre Dame as she dribbled the ball up the court.