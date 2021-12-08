Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Lincoln Riley Addresses Oklahoma Fans After Leaving for USC

Author:

Lincoln Riley addressed Oklahoma fans upset with his departure for USC during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday.

Riley was reported to be the next coach at USC on Nov. 28. He denied interest in LSU's head coaching vacancy one day prior.

“I understand they’re disappointed that we left,” Riley said Monday regarding Oklahoma fans. “I have a lot of love for that place. Me and my family poured our heart and soul into that place for seven years. Loved every second of it. Had a tremendous run of championships, success on and off the field. We’ve got nothing but love.

“These things, when you leave a university, they either fire you or you leave on your own accord and neither one of them are easy and we understand it.”

SI Recommends

“Our love for that place will never go away,” Riley continued. “We certainly hope as time goes on, the time over there will be remembered fondly and everybody will remember all the great success we had together.”

Riley was one of college football's most successful coaches in five years in Norman. He tallied a 55–10 record, adding four Big 12 titles and three CFP appearances. Riley now hopes to turn around a USC program that is just 95–52 since Pete Carroll's departure at the end of the 2009 season. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Oklahoma Sooners, head over to All Sooners.

YOU MAY LIKE

Pitt OC Mark Whipple speaks to QB Kenny Pickett.
College Football

Nebraska Announces Hire of Former Pitt OC Mark Whipple

He helped engineer a huge turnaround of the Pitt offense over the last few years.

sherryta-freeman-100-influential
College

How Lafayette College’s First Black Woman AD Sherryta Freeman Is Making an Impact

Through the university's updated diversity, equity and inclusion plan, Freeman is providing representation for the student athletes around her and empowering the future Black women in athletic leadership.

atp-awards-mailbag-2021-lead
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Handing Out the 2021 Year-End ATP Awards

Handing out the hardware for the 2021 ATP season for MVP, newcomer, comeback player, match of the year and more.

RB_StartSit_120821 (1)
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 14: Running Backs

Javonte Williams has been on fire and should stay red hot this week against the Lions.

GENERAL_StartSit_120821
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14 Fantasy Football: Team Defenses

Get ready for the Chargers to tee off on inexperienced Jake Fromm.

SI99 Hoops 2022
Play
College Basketball

Unveiling the SI99 Basketball Prospect Rankings/SI All-American Nominations

Sports Illustrated unveils the SI99, a ranking of the top high school basketball prospects in the nation.

Clint Frazier celebrates after a hit
Play
Extra Mustard

Clint Frazier Won’t Stop Poking Fun at the Yankees

He’s not broken up about getting booted from New York.

Serena Williams at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Serena to Miss Australian Open; Djokovic Among Men's Entries

The Australian Open begins in mid-January.