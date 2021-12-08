As LSU enters a fresh start with new coach Brian Kelly, turnover within the roster and coaching staff is an inevitable part of the process. On Tuesday, the Tigers learned that a key player from the 2020 campaign would be among those on the way out of the program.

Quarterback Max Johnson announced via Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. At the same time, Johnson's younger brother, Jake—the top tight end recruit in the class of 2022—announced his de-commitment from LSU.

While both losses will surely sting, Max's absence is the more immediate one. The sophomore threw for 2,814 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 60.3% completion rate in 12 games last season, ranking third in the SEC in touchdown passes.

Johnson's announcement is just the latest in a string of outgoing transfers for the Tigers. Wide receiver Deion Smith, cornerback Elias Ricks, receiver Koy Moore, linebacker Navonteque Strong and quarterback Myles Brennan have also announced their decisions to transfer.

The Tigers won their final two games to finish the regular season with a 6–6 record. They will face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4.

