Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

LSU QB Max Johnson Enters Transfer Portal Amid Coaching Turnover

Author:

As LSU enters a fresh start with new coach Brian Kelly, turnover within the roster and coaching staff is an inevitable part of the process. On Tuesday, the Tigers learned that a key player from the 2020 campaign would be among those on the way out of the program.

Quarterback Max Johnson announced via Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. At the same time, Johnson's younger brother, Jake—the top tight end recruit in the class of 2022—announced his de-commitment from LSU.

While both losses will surely sting, Max's absence is the more immediate one. The sophomore threw for 2,814 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 60.3% completion rate in 12 games last season, ranking third in the SEC in touchdown passes.

SI Recommends

Johnson's announcement is just the latest in a string of outgoing transfers for the Tigers. Wide receiver Deion Smith, cornerback Elias Ricks, receiver Koy Moore, linebacker Navonteque Strong and quarterback Myles Brennan have also announced their decisions to transfer.

The Tigers won their final two games to finish the regular season with a 6–6 record. They will face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Jan. 4.

More College Football Coverage:

For more LSU Tigers coverage, check out LSU Country.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lincoln Riley poses with Fight on sign during a press conference to introduce Riley as Southern California Trojans head coach.
Extra Mustard

New Bill in Oklahoma Legislature Includes Dig At Lincoln Riley

A state senator wants to "honor" the former Sooners head coach in a new bill.

Outside of SoFi Stadium
Extra Mustard

Marcus Spears Really, Really Wants a Bucs-Pats Super Bowl

"Very rarely do we get debates answered, for real in sports. ... We may not need anything more than we need this."

Jim Knowles coaching the Oklahoma State defense.
College Football

Ryan Day Announces Jim Knowles as New Ohio State DC

After a disappointing defensive season, the Buckeyes made a move.

jason garrett
College Football

Report: Jason Garrett 'On the Radar' for Duke Job

Garrett was recently fired as the offensive coordinator of the Giants, and has spent his entire coaching career in the NFL.

USATSI_15086442_168388647_lowres
Play
Betting

AFC & NFC Championship Odds and Futures Bets

As we head into the final five weeks of the NFL regular season, bettors looking to wager on the AFC and NFC Champions would be wise to lock in generous odds now.

mac-jones
Extra Mustard

Peyton Manning on Why Mac Jones Didn't Talk for ManningCast

It wasn't the first time the Patriots have denied Peyton Manning.

UCF's Otis Anderson runs from a Houston defender.
College Football

Heupel Gives Touching Eulogy At Otis Anderson Jr.'s Funeral

"He cared about everyone else more than he cared about himself."

Atletico Madrid reaches the knockout stage of the Champions League
Soccer

Atlético Madrid Maintains Its Method, Madness and Magic After All

Despite three straight losses in group play, Atlético Madrid found a way to reach the Champions League knockout stage—by going back to what it does best.