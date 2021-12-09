Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Clemson's Tony Elliott Emerges as UVA's Top Pick for Head Coach

Author:

Less than a week after the abrupt resignation of Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia appears to be closing in on its next head coach.

Clemson assistant Tony Elliott has reportedly emerged as the top candidate for the Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg. Elliott, currently the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Tigers, was on the Virginia campus today with his family, per SI's Pat Forde.

Elliott, 42, played wide receiver for Clemson and coached at South Carolina State and Furman before joining the Clemson staff as the team's running backs coach in 2010. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2015 before taking over sole OC duties in 2020. Elliott won the Broyles Award in 2017 as the top assistant coach in the country.

SI Recommends

Mendenhall coached Virginia for six years, peaking in 2019 with a Coastal division title and appearance in the Orange Bowl. The Cavaliers have gone 11-11 in the two years since then.

If Elliott does take the Virginia job, it would mean Clemson would have lost its two coordinators in quick succession following defensive coordinator Brent Venables taking the head coaching job at Oklahoma.

Virginia is slated to face SMU in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 29.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

sam kerr
Extra Mustard

Sam Kerr Takes Down Pitch Invader, Receives Yellow Card

When a trespasser made his way to the pitch during Chelsea's game against Juventus, Kerr decided to take matters into her own hands.

aaron-rodgers-packers
Extra Mustard

Rodgers Says Scheduling Kept Him From Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

"I don't think it would have worked based on the way they want to schedule the show."

bob bowlsby
College Football

Big 12 Commish: NCAA May Eliminate Early Signing Period

The December signing period was instituted in 2017, and has had a massive effect on college football.

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 14: Picks, Plays and Values

After struggling in brutal conditions on Monday night, Josh Allen is ready to rebound.

Aaron Rodgers stands on the field during warmups
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Regret Saying He Owns the Bears

The Packers are set to play the Bears on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Athletic Director Dan Radakovich during re-game of the Chick-fil-A Bowl Monday, December 31, 2012 in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
College Football

Sources: Miami Expected to Announce Dan Radakovich as New AD

The 63-year-old is returning to where he started his career and earned his MBA.

Saquon Barkley with the Giants.
NFL

Giants' Saquon Barkley Limited With Ankle Injury

New York added him to the injury report on Wednesday.

ucl trophy
Soccer

All of the UCL Draw Scenarios for the Round of 16

Here are all the possible matchups for each Champions League team that reached the knockout stage ahead of Monday's draw.