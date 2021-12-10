Skip to main content
Rutgers Upsets No. 1 Purdue Behind Ron Harper Jr's Buzzer-Beater Three Pointer

Author:

Another week, another No. 1 team comes crashing down. 

Top-ranked Purdue is no longer undefeated thanks to a buzzer-beating deep three from Ron Harper Jr., as Rutgers miraculously upset the Boilermakers 70–68 on Thursday.

Purdue's Trevion Williams converted on a layup to give the Boilermakers (8–1 overall, 1–1 Big Ten) a 68–67 lead with :04 seconds remaining in regulation. Then chaos ensued.

Rutgers (5–4, 1–1) forward Mawot Mag inbounded the ball to Ron Harper Jr., who took five dribbles to get just pass half court before he launched the buzzer-beater three that sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

With the clutch shot, Harper—who entered the game on Thursday averaging 14.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game—led Rutgers in scoring with 30 points on 10-of-15 from the field including 5-of-7 from three-point range. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Harper became the first player in Division I history to score 30 points and make a game-winning buzz-beater against the country's No. 1 team. 

Three other Scarlet Knight players finished in double figures, while Purdue's Jaden Ivey—who averages 15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game—finished the game with 15 points, three assists and three steals. 

The Boilermakers entered Thursday's game on an eight-game winning streak and were one of nine undefeated teams remaining in college basketball before the loss. 

