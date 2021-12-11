Major College Football Recruiting Visits to Track Before Signing Day

The college football coaching carousel is still spinning, even in the Power 5 ranks, but the scramble for a final recruiting impression is here as the last weekend of the recruiting cycle arrives.

Official visits, in-home visits and everything in between are still permitted through Sunday evening, so the sprint towards signing day on Wednesday has a frantic feel before next week.

Though not easy to narrow, Sports Illustrated breaks down 10 of the biggest confirmed weekend visitors across the college football landscape.

QB Nick Evers - Oklahoma

The longtime Florida Gator commitment backed off of his pledge to UF during the week, some 24 hours after meeting with Billy Napier, and his phone has been buzzing ever since. Oklahoma, Texas, TCU, Notre Dame and several others have been keeping tabs on the Flower Mound (Texas) standout but after receiving an offer from new Sooner offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, a trip to Norman materialized. Regardless of Caleb Williams' future on the roster, depth in the quarterback room is a major area of concern for Brent Venables' developing staff.

Evers would work as both a quick fix and a high-ceiling arm to develop as the theoretical heir to the post-Williams era in Norman. As a bonus, fellow former Gator pledge and wide receiver Jayden Gibson is also coveted and visiting, so there could be tangible splashes on the commitment list some time soon. Both Evers and Gibson are expected to sign on Wednesday.

DE Shemar Stewart - Texas A&M

The momentum Texas A&M has enjoyed since November began has been tangible, rolling to a top three recruiting class, with most of the new talent on the defensive side of the ball. Stewart has been trending to be the next great pickup, though Mario Cristobal and Miami are among the counters to the conversation, but how does that look without Mike Elko in town? The departed defensive coordinator was part of the reason for the recruiting success, so getting Stewart back in College Station feels rather timely for Jimbo Fisher and the rest of the staff. Few close better than the national championship coach, and Stewart's recruitment could be the next example as to why.

DE Marvin Jones - Georgia

Speaking of south Florida pass rushers, Jones has been a busy recruit on the trail throughout the fall. Miami, Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and others have each had time as players for his services, but Georgia seems to be on a late push. He is already in Athens, with his mother celebrating her birthday while on the trip, as many of the programs in question deal with coaching changes. Getting answers from Kirby Smart some 72 hours before pen meets paper on signing day can't hurt. Especially on defense, a strong close in Athens is expected.

WR Kevin Coleman - Miami

As Cristobal and Miami chase recruits after a later transition, the move has resonated with many the Hurricanes weren't really in on while Manny Diaz was in charge. The highest-ranked on offense is the top slot talent in the country in Coleman, who has felt like Jones as perhaps Florida State's to lose at different points of the recruiting process. Any momentum from rival Miami, especially near the buzzer, could prove to be as timely as it gets as the carousel dust continues to settle. Coleman is an instant-impact recruit likely wherever he signs on Wednesday.

S Kamari Wilson - Florida

The Gators appear to be back in the running for the top safety in the state, one that was coveted early in Dan Mullen's tenure. IMG Academy hasn't been the pipeline to Florida some have envisioned given its proximity to campus relative to Miami and Florida State, but Wislon would erase most of that doubt should he sign with UF. The Fort Pierce, Fla. native has seemingly been trending to Georgia for quite some time and recently named Texas A&M, LSU and Florida State his other finalist. Napier and company, who flipped a Louisiana pledge as the first commitment of the regime, even getting him on campus feels like a win as of this writing.

DE Jihaad Campbell - Alabama

The final of the IMG Academy trio to back off of longtime Clemson commitments as Venables bolted for Oklahoma, many pushed to get a visit from the SI99 pass rusher and Alabama won out. It helps that Nick Saban, himself, was recruiting in the Tampa-area on Friday and it included a stop to see Crimson Tide commitment Tyler Booker, who also plays at IMG. Campbell had a banner 2021 season on the nation's most talented team and would provide insurance on what could be the No. 1 class when all is said and done. A&M, also vying for the top class, is another contender late in the game but Campbell is in Tuscaloosa with multiple commitments as of late Friday night.

DE Cyrus Moss - USC, Miami

The most ambitious visit schedule as the clock ticks down towards a dead period is that of the Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman pass rusher. Moss announced plans to visit USC officially and then jet down to Miami to see Cristobal's new digs in Coral Gables to close out his recruitment. USC has re-emerged for Moss under Lincoln Riley and Cristobal was in-home to see the senior just days before taking the Miami job. His Sunday in Miami will be fascinating if the Canes can make an impression in less than 24 hours of visit time, after a cross-country flight no less. Alabama and Arizona State have also been under consideration for Moss.

OT Julian Armella - Florida State

Another FSU legacy on the list, all eyes are on Mike Norvell and company in Tallahassee to kick off what should be a nice close for the Seminoles relative to on-field perception. The offensive line haul is solid to date, and the program has held off contenders for multiple commitments, but Armella would cap it with an exclamation point. Prior to the coaching changes in the region, LSU looked like a true threat while Florida, Alabama and Auburn have moved up his list in the meantime. Armella has a tackle frame with a nasty guard floor, welcomed news for those looking for versatile big men down the stretch.

WR Shazz Preston - Alabama

Brian Kelly will be judged as a recruiter in Baton Rouge by how he keeps in-state elites away from Alabama, Texas A&M and others. The start to that campaign is relatively mixed, especially with some of the top uncommitted Louisianans making visits elsewhere over the weekend. Preston perhaps tops that list though he has long been a priority for Saban and 'Bama. There is another level of sting sitting with LSU fans when a Bayou wide receiver bolts for 'Bama after what DeVonta Smith accomplished in Tuscaloosa. You think that will come up this weekend?

WR Darius Clemons - Michigan

The state of Oregon's top remaining prospect has been busy hosting coaches and re-gathering his thoughts following Cristobal's move back home to Miami. There's no doubt that this recruitment would have been all wrapped up if the local option didn't go through change, but Michigan, Auburn and others have pounced with the door cracked open by the move. Bryan Harsin was in-home with Clemons during the week but it's Jim Harbaugh that gets the last official visit, big in the timing department having lost out on Kaleb Webb to Tennessee on Friday afternoon.