December 12, 2021
NCAAF
Heisman Vote Totals: Bryce Young Wins Award in a Landslide

Author:

For most of the college football season, there wasn't a runaway candidate for the Heisman Trophy. But with Alabama's 97-yard game-winning drive against Auburn to save the Crimson Tide's season, Bryce Young seemingly convinced the vast majority of voters to take home the honor Saturday night.

Young received 684 first-place votes, more than 600 more than second-place Aidan Hutchinson, the defensive end from Michigan who himself received more first-place votes than the next three players combined.

Young was named on 90% of ballots and received 83% of all possible voting points, both the seventh-best marks in history, per the AP's Ralph Russo. The 684 first-place votes he garnered was the 10th-highest total.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, who was not invited to the ceremony, received the third-most first-place votes in the Heisman voting (31), behind only Bryce Young (684) and Aidan Hutchinson (78), despite finishing in fifth place. Fifth-place finishers are no longer invited to the ceremony, according to Russo.

