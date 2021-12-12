Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Dubbed Nissan Fan Vote Winner

When the 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist names were released earlier this week, one name was notable missing from the top four, something fans were quick to highlight on social media.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

The 22-year-old finished seventh in the voting, taking home 10 first-place, 32 second-place, 56 third-place votes for a total of 150 points. And although Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was awarded college football's most prestigious award, Corral managed to still walk away a winner on Saturday night thanks to the Nissan fan vote.

The quarterback led the Rebels to a 10–2 season, the first 10-win regular season in school history, despite playing through an injured ankle for the back end of the campaign. Ranked No. 8 in the nation, Ole Miss will face Baylor during the New Year's Day Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Although he injured his ankle against Tennessee, Corral never missed a game as the quarterback, although it did impact his production numbers. He completed 260-of-380 passes for 3,339 yards, 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

