Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M could be in an SEC duel to land the top recruits as the early signing period opens Wednesday.

The early signing period begins Wednesday, and a lot has happened since the pandemic-mandated dead period reopened in June and recruits were able to start visiting campuses again.

Amid various coaching changes, conference realignment and name, image and likeness guidelines going into place in some states, top recruits have had a lot to consider.

In less than 24 hours, most of the recruits on board will make their decisions official. Many yet to go public with a pick will do the same, in what should be a frantic and dramatic Early Signing Period. Recruits can sign between Wednesday and Friday unless they elect to ink a National Letter of Intent during the traditional signing window, which opens Feb. 2, 2022. Most will wrap up the process this week, there are droves of top prospects still considering schools down the home stretch.

Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports

Here is everything you need to know about national signing day:

The top recruiting class race will come down to the SEC: Nick Saban and Alabama are still buzzing late in the game, while Georgia and Texas A&M are also in the fight. John Garcia breaks down where the top recruits will land.

The SI99 List: There are still 27 uncommitted recruits among our latest list. Check back to keep track of where players land throughout the early signing period.

Where will touted LB land?: After verbally pledging to LSU over the summer, Orlando (Fla.) linebacker DeMario Tolan was forced to reassess where his recruitment stood following the Tigers decision to part ways with then-coach Ed Orgeron. Enter: Auburn, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Keep track of all the news, analysis and reaction from National Signing Day at FanNation.