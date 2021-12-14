Signing Day Battles for Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M in the Race for No. 1

There are different paths to the end goal.

Much like we've learned in tracking the College Football Playoff, especially in 2021, there is more than one way to make it to the top. On the eve of the Early Signing Period's National Signing Day, the race for the nation's top recruiting class plays similarly.

Penn State had the best, and biggest, recruiting class for the summer months and still has a top five-type group having extended James Franklin late in the season as a binding agent for the national group. Around the same time, Alabama began to pick up momentum to overtake the Nittany Lions with the top class in the country during the fall. Georgia's climb was nearly at the same time, vaulting as UA's top threat at the top until November.

Not-so-coincidentally, after Texas A&M upset Alabama in late October, the Aggies recruiting run in the class of 2022 has been the best in the country. No. 1 defensive recruit Walter Nolen and fellow SI99 prospect and wide receiver Chris Marshall committed on the same day. Four more recruits would jump on board in the month to follow, including top 10 overall prospect Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy following the coaching changes at Oklahoma, as well as No. 2 slot receiver and top 15 overall recruit Evan Stewart.

In less than 24 hours, most of the recruits on board between the three SEC recruiting powers vying for the top class when the dust settles will make their decisions official. Many yet to go public with a pick will do the same, in what should be a frantic and dramatic Early Signing Period. Wednesday will feature the most signatures, though some elites like SI99 defensive backs Domani Jackson and Kendrick Law are looking at Friday decisions.

Recruits can sign between Wednesday and Friday unless they elect to ink a National Letter of Intent during the traditional signing window, which opens February 2. Most will wrap up the process this week, and as one may expect there are droves of top prospects still considering the trio of SEC schools down the home stretch.

Alabama

21 Verbal Commitments, 9 SI99 Members

The Crimson Tide has the most SI99 recruits on board in 2021, to date, and appear in position to hold onto nearly every current verbal commitment at this time. Those worth keeping an eye on come Wednesday include defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis, slot receiver Aaron Anderson, linebacker Robert Woodyard and tight end Jaleel Skinner, who announces on Friday after a weekend trip to see Mario Cristobal and new-look Miami. In-state star Kobe Prentice won't sign this week but plans on sticking with his Alabama commitment into next year.

As for those still on the table, Nick Saban's radar is still buzzing late in the game. Aforementioned defensive backs Jackson and Law, top nickel Earl Little as well as No. 1 cornerback Denver Harris and Clemson decommit Daylen Everette, who was on campus over the weekend, should all have an Alabama hat on the table when it's their time to make a pick. Pass rusher is still a priority for UA, too, with Marvin Jones, Jihaad Campbell, Anthony Lucas and Khurtiss Perry in the mix. In-state linebacker Shemar James is a Crimson Tide vs. Georgia Bulldog battle and along the offensive line, Kiyaunta Goodwin, Earnest Greene and Josh Conerly are worth watching.

Even if UA loses a recruit or two to other programs, being in the mix for double-digit undecided SI99 recruits illustrates the star power Saban continues to court despite arguably the best group of commitments already on board nationally. Last year's Alabama haul, which some consider one of the best classes of all time, finished with 12 SI99 recruits within it. There is a solid chance 'Bama finishes with even more in 2022.

Texas A&M

21 Verbal Commitments, 8 SI99 Members

Half of the SI99 recruits on board with Jimbo Fisher have jumped in since November 6 and the momentum hasn't slowed since. While there are plenty of names still on the board for the program, there is some chatter about holding onto a few commitments given recent developments, the coaching carousel, etc. Aggie fans should follow the timelines for Nolen, though Tennessee's push seems to have waned, Evan Stewart, Brownlow-Dindy and two-way star Deyon Bouie just to be sure.

Fisher and his staff, despite the loss of defensive coordinator Mike Elko to Duke, continue to push for top defensive recruits, especially within state lines. The Aggies appear to be in the driver's seat for the top available cornerback in Harris and are battling Ohio State for pass rusher Omari Abor, among others in the Lone Star State. Other defensive targets include IMG Academy safety Kamari Wilson and his teammate in Campbell, as well as defensive linemen Lucas and Enai White along with defensive back Jacoby Mathews of Louisiana. In-state SI99 offensive lineman Kam Dewberry may have A&M slightly above Texas on his short list. The program is in the running to potentially flip Goodwin from Kentucky and former LSU tight end pledge Jake Johnson could be a late get among offensive targets.

Elite pass rusher Shemar Stewart and linebacker Harold Perkins won't announce until the New Year, so even if the Aggies trail 'Bama at the end of the week, the race through the traditional signing day may be far from over depending on who else may still be unsigned after the holidays.

Georgia

25 Verbal Commitments, 7 SI99 Members

Georgia has the biggest class of the bunch, freshly updated after flipping Auburn (Ala.) High School lineman Drew Bobo from Auburn on Monday evening. The group is of course Peach State-laden otherwise, with about half the class coming from talent close to home, including Gatorade Player of the Year and quarterback Gunner Stockton as well as SI99 recruits Mykel Williams, Malaki Starks, Oscar Delp and Darris Smith. Beyond defensive linemen Tyre West (Florida State, Tennessee) and Shone Washington (Florida) with late visits elsewhere, there isn't much drama expected among commitments looking around.

Kirby Smart's class is big, but there is still some room for late additions to the haul. The top safety in the class, Wilson, has long had the Bulldogs at or near the top and he is expected to potentially complete a strong secondary haul in Athens. Jones on the defensive edge used his last recruiting visit to be back in Athens. James is down to UGA and UA while along the offensive line, Greene has been in the crosshairs for most of the year. Sunshine State wide receivers new on the market in Camden Brown (Pitt) and Chandler Smith (Florida) are also in the mix for a late spot.

The final pieces in the class could be revealed beyond the Early Signing Period with in-state defensive lineman Christen Miller, a former USC commitment expected to announce his destination in early January, as well as top 10 recruit Shemar Stewart making the call at a later date. It shouldn't surprise if any of the top talents making a late decision pushes things up and locks in a choice this week anyway.