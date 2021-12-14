Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Pete Maravich's LSU Letterman Jacket Sold for Nearly $117,000

Author:
lsu-tigers-logo

BATON ROUGE, La. – Basketball great "Pistol" Pete Maravich's college letterman jacket sold for nearly $117,000 at an auction over the weekend, more than 50 years after his record-setting career at Louisiana State University.

The auction of various Maravich memorabilia, conducted by Grey Flannel Auctions of Scottsdale, Arizona, netted over $160,000, including the earnings from the jacket, according to The Advocate.

The purple jacket, trimmed with gold and featuring a gold "L" on the left breast, was worn by Maravich during his three seasons as a Tiger. It went for $116,924. The rest of the auction items included his 1978 NBA All-Star game jersey, All-American plaques from all three seasons at LSU, and the jacket he wore in 1987 for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

SI Recommends

According to The Advocate, the items were all obtained directly from the Maravich family.

Maravich died in 1988 from heart failure at the age of 40. The Pennsylvania native remains the all-time leading scorer in Division I men's college basketball history with 3,667 points in three seasons at LSU from 1967-70. He also holds the Division I records for most points per game for his career (44.2), and most points per game for a sophomore (43.8), junior (44.2) and senior (44.5). He was voted national player of the year in 1969 and 1970.

LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center, known as "The House that Pete Built," was named for him shortly after his death.

More College Basketball Coverage: 

Five Coaches Exceeding Expectations in Year 1
UConn Falls to Lowest Women's Top 25 Spot Since 2007
Paige Bueckers Considers Knee Surgery After Recent Injury
Georgia Tech Snaps UConn's Consecutive Win Streak vs. Unranked Teams

YOU MAY LIKE

DeAndre Hopkins
NFL

Deandre Hopkins Suffers Leg Injury in Cards' Loss to Rams

He will undergo an MRI to get more specifics about his latest injury.

ben-simmons-76ers-trade-thoughts
Podcasts

Open Floor: An Interesting NBA Trade Season is About to Begin

Discussing the most interesting players who become trade eligible on December 15.

Stephen Curry with David Stern after being taken in the 2009 NBA draft.
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Setting Record at MSG Could Be Painful for Knicks Fans

New York fans might be left with thoughts of what could've been.

Clemson Helmet
College Football

Clemson Makes Two Internal Hires to Fill Coordinator Roles

Dabo Swinney has quickly restocked his staff ahead of 2022.

Three footballs on a field.
NFL

Development in Search for Ex-NFL Player's Missing Girlfriend

Human remains were found, and they are believed to be related to the investigation.

nick saban
College Football

National Signing Day: Everything You Need to Know, Top Recruits and More

Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M could be in an SEC duel to land the top recruits as the early signing period opens Wednesday.

Candace Parker smiles in the offseason.
Play
WNBA

Candace Parker Announces Marriage, Upcoming Birth of Second Child

Sky star Candace Parker took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her partner Anya Petrakova are expecting a baby.

michael-penix-jr-indiana
College Football

Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. Transfers to Washington

Michael Penix Jr. is heading from the Big Ten to the Pac-12.