Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Former LSU CB, Five-Star Recruit Eli Ricks Announces Transfer to Alabama

Author:

Out with the purple and gold, in with crimson and white—Eli Ricks announced he is transferring to Alabama. 

The sophomore cornerback is leaving Baton Rouge after an injury-plagued season that saw him enter his name into the transfer portal in November. 

The former five-star recruit started seven games and tallied four interceptions during his freshman campaign in 2020, landing him third-team All-America and second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.  

During the 2021 campaign, Ricks had 11 tackles (nine solo) and played in just six games before his season was cut short due to a shoulder injury. He underwent surgery in mid-October, announcing on Twitter that it was "a success." 

SI Recommends

He posted a "personal thank you" to Ed Orgeron and the rest of the LSU staff before announcing his transfer to the Crimson Tide. Ricks told 247Sports, “I was going to wait until next week but I talked to Nick Saban this morning and decided to get it done. I can’t wait to be coached by him, compete for a National Championship and stay in the SEC and test myself against the best of the best." 

His addition caps off a powerful National Signing Day for Alabama, whose class of 2020 is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation by Rivals.com. Over 20 signees joined the Crimson Tide family, 12 of which were listed in SI All-American's SI99 Prospect Rankings. 

Here's how college football Twitter reacted as they highlighted the impact Ricks can have. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more Alabama news, head over to Bama Central. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
Extra Mustard

NFL Twitter Reacts to Accusation Against Urban Meyer

The coach allegedly kicked former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo.

When will Jimbo Fisher's recruiting wins translate to the field at Texas A&M?
Play
College Football

National Signing Day: Winners and Losers to Kick off the Early Signing Period

Looking back at a memorable national signing day, from both ends of the perception spectrum

Daniel Snyder and Roger Goodell
NFL

Goodell Comments On Snyder's Reported Probe Interference

The NFL commissioner's remarks come after two members of congress asked the NFL for evidence following the Washington Post report.

Florida Rep. Chip LaMarca
College Football

Florida NIL Bill Introduced Hours After FSU Loses Top Recruit

The amended bill would strike language that prohibited schools from “causing compensation to be directed” to athletes.

Chris Paul
Play
College Basketball

Elite Basketball Recruits’ Interest in HBCU Still Real, Less Loud

HBCU coaches say elite high school basketball players remain receptive to joining their schools.

nick saban (1)
Play
College Football

Alabama Pulls in No. 1 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day 2021

Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies battle it out at the top of the rankings

Aaron Rodgers throws downfield while both feet are off the ground during a game against the Bears
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Says Toe Is O.K. Despite Setback Sunday

Rodgers's latest injury update came after he thought he might have suffered a setback in last weekend's win.

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws the ball during a game against Florida State University at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville Fla.
College Football

Florida Starting QB Emory Jones to Enter Transfer Portal

The redshirt junior took over the program in place of 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask.