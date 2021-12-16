Out with the purple and gold, in with crimson and white—Eli Ricks announced he is transferring to Alabama.

The sophomore cornerback is leaving Baton Rouge after an injury-plagued season that saw him enter his name into the transfer portal in November.

The former five-star recruit started seven games and tallied four interceptions during his freshman campaign in 2020, landing him third-team All-America and second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press.

During the 2021 campaign, Ricks had 11 tackles (nine solo) and played in just six games before his season was cut short due to a shoulder injury. He underwent surgery in mid-October, announcing on Twitter that it was "a success."

He posted a "personal thank you" to Ed Orgeron and the rest of the LSU staff before announcing his transfer to the Crimson Tide. Ricks told 247Sports, “I was going to wait until next week but I talked to Nick Saban this morning and decided to get it done. I can’t wait to be coached by him, compete for a National Championship and stay in the SEC and test myself against the best of the best."

His addition caps off a powerful National Signing Day for Alabama, whose class of 2020 is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation by Rivals.com. Over 20 signees joined the Crimson Tide family, 12 of which were listed in SI All-American's SI99 Prospect Rankings.

Here's how college football Twitter reacted as they highlighted the impact Ricks can have.

