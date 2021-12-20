NC State's men's basketball program avoided a postseason ban on Monday following an investigation into a former assistant coach helping facilitate money from Adidas to a prospect's family.

Instead, the Wolfpack were given a one-year of probation and former coach Mark Gottfried was given a one-year show-cause order. Former assistant coach Orlando Early was given a six-year show-cause order.

Monday's ruling was issued by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP), a unit the NCAA created to handle complex cases.

"The NC State men’s basketball program provided numerous impermissible entertainment and recruiting benefits that resulted in various violations related to recruiting inducements, extra benefits, head coach’s responsibility, unethical conduct and the monitoring of the men’s basketball office pass list," the IARP wrote in its release.

As part of its process, the decision of the IARP is final and there can be no appeals.

Per ESPN, five other cases, involving Arizona, Kansas, Louisville, LSU and Memphis, are being looked at by the IARP.

In July of 2019, NC State received the NCAA's notice of allegations related to the recruit of guard Dennis Smith Jr., who played one year with the Wolfpack and is now with Trail Blazers. The case arose from an allegation that Early helped facilitate a $40,000 payment from former Adidas consultant, based on the idea that he would deliver the money to the family of Smith to ensure his continued commitment to NC State.

Per the IARP, NC State also has to pay a $5,000 fine, sustain limited scholarship losses for this season and 2022–23 and some additional recruiting limitations. The team's 15 wins with Smith must also be vacated.

Gottfried had a 123–86 record while coaching the Wolfpack from 2011 to 2017. He subsequently was the coach at Cal State Northridge.

NC State is 7–4 on the season and is next set to play Tuesday against Wright State.

