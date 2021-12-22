Two Alabama assistant coaches—offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone—have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the program, both O'Brien and Marrone are experiencing mild symptoms and are at home isolating while following appropriate guidelines by the CDC.

“We anticipate both being able to coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban in a statement.

The latest news of O'Brien and Marrone testing positive came a day after the Crimson Tide increased their health and safety protocols ahead of the CFP, according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

Alabama players and team personnel have reportedly gone back to wearing masks in team facilities and have reinstated social distancing during meetings. Saban stated on Monday that more than 90% of the team's players have received their booster shot.

"They're really bought in to do everything they can to stay safe," Saban said regarding his team. "There's no guarantee, so we want to use every protocol we can to help them stay safe."

Programs are operating under CDC guidelines, which means an automatic 10-day quarantine. As for Alabama, nine days remain until the Crimson Tide take the field against Cincinnati in Dallas in the CFP semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

Saban is looking to earn his eighth national championship in '22 and his second straight with the Crimson Tide.

