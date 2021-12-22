Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Two Alabama Assistants Test Positive for COVID-19 Before College Football Playoff

Author:

Two Alabama assistant coaches—offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone—have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the program, both O'Brien and Marrone are experiencing mild symptoms and are at home isolating while following appropriate guidelines by the CDC.

“We anticipate both being able to coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl,” said Alabama head coach Nick Saban in a statement.

The latest news of O'Brien and Marrone testing positive came a day after the Crimson Tide increased their health and safety protocols ahead of the CFP, according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough

Alabama players and team personnel have reportedly gone back to wearing masks in team facilities and have reinstated social distancing during meetings. Saban stated on Monday that more than 90% of the team's players have received their booster shot.

SI Recommends

"They're really bought in to do everything they can to stay safe," Saban said regarding his team. "There's no guarantee, so we want to use every protocol we can to help them stay safe." 

Dellenger: How College Athletics Is Bracing for Its Latest Battle With Omicron, COVID-19

Programs are operating under CDC guidelines, which means an automatic 10-day quarantine. As for Alabama, nine days remain until the Crimson Tide take the field against Cincinnati in Dallas in the CFP semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31.

Saban is looking to earn his eighth national championship in '22 and his second straight with the Crimson Tide. 

College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Alabama Crimson Tide, head over to Bama Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

TE_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight Ends

With Tom Brady short on receivers this week, he'll be looking for Rob Gronkowski early and often.

WR_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide Receivers

Tee Higgins should rebound in Week 16 vs. the generous Ravens' secondary.

RB_StartSit_122221 (2)
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running Backs

Look for James Robinson to continue to thrive in the post-Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville.

QB_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert may have a tough matchup on paper, but you don't want to get cute in a matchup vs. the Texans.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks in the main media room in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
College Football

Sources: Texas A&M Unable to Play in Gator Bowl

The Aggies were set to face Wake Forest, who now hope for a new opponent for the Dec. 31 game.

Footballs in a bag.
High School

QB Recruit's Family Announces He Has Died

He was a self-described "late bloomer" but after a breakout senior year he was getting attention from some major programs.

Paolo Banchero gets in position for a rebound
College Basketball

What Each Men’s Top 10 Team Needs for Christmas

There’s always room for improvement, even when you’re at the top of the polls.

dechambeau
Golf

Bryson DeChambeau Says He's Not on PEDs, Declares Test Results in Video

The video also showed the 28-year-old golfer's training regimen and driving routine.