During the final minutes of the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night, Florida wide receiver Justin Shorter had to be carted off the field.

Shorter went up for a pass, but as he came down, his head snapped back and hit the turf. The junior wideout laid motionless on the field before the trainers came out to assist him.

Following the Gators loss, interim coach Greg Knox was asked about Shorter's status. At that time, he didn't have an update on the wide receiver's injury.

“Haven’t heard anything yet,” Knox said in his postgame press conference. “I couldn’t tell you. I left it up to the trainers.”

Shorter, however, provided an update on his status on Instagram. He posted a picture of himself wearing a neck brace. His caption for the post said: “Still me.”

Shorter's father, JD Shorter, had an update on his son this Friday morning. He revealed that his son has been released from the hospital.

“He got on Instagram last night just to let people know he’s OK,” he said, via On3.com. “He’s doing well right now, but still got a little ways to go. We’re still in Tampa now, but we’ll be coming home soon.”

Florida football confirmed as much on Friday morning as well, announcing that Shorter “is going to be fine!” and thanking those at St. Joseph's Hospital who treated him on Thursday night.

A timeline for Shorter's recovery process has not yet been released.

