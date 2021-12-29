Elite 2023 Wing Coen Carr More than a Dunker

Carr won the dunk contest this year at the Chick-fil-A Classic with a free-throw line jam.

Coen Carr said his dream school is the Oregon Ducks. Jason Jordan/SI

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Legacy Early College (Greenville, S.C.) wing Coen Carr can throwdown an Eastbay dunk as easily as most players can make a layup, and his Michael Jordan-esque windmill from the free-throw line earned him Chick-fil-A Classic slam dunk champion hardware on Tuesday night.

“I love dunking,” Carr said. “It’s just a chance to use my athleticism and I can get creative with the dunks sometimes.”

Still, Carr is fully aware that the gift and the curse of a 45-inch vertical leap is the infamous label that accompanies it.

“People see highlights of me dunking a lot and then they think that’s all I can do,” said Carr, a 6’5” junior wing. “But that’s just a part of my game. I can do a lot more.”

Carr has put on the full display this season for the loaded Lions, averaging 16 points a game and proving he’s far from a one-trick pony.

In Wednesday's 55-54 loss to St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) at the Chick-fil-A Classic, Carr posted 22 points and seven rebounds.

RELATED: SI99 Basketball Rankings for 2022

His length, agility and energy make him tenacious defender of multiple positions; plus, he’s a capable rebounder and his passing ability is an aspect of his game that tends to get overlooked the most.

Just not when it comes to the people who matter.

Carr picked up his latest offer from Clemson just before Christmas, and everyone from Cincinnati to Tennessee to Texas Tech to Indiana, among many others, all remain in pursuit.

“I feel like all of the coaches I talk to know what I’m capable of,” Carr said.

Still, Carr doesn’t mind admitting that he’s waiting on an offer from his “dream school.”

“I’ve been an Oregon fan ever since I was 8,” Carr said. “My football team was the Oregon Ducks and ever since then I’ve been on them. I talked to them a couple weeks ago and they told me that they were very interested in me. We’ll see what happens.”

Still, much like his approach to shedding the “dunker” label, Carr’s masterplan to earn more offers is geared toward growth and less on showing and proving.

“I know how hard I work and that’s all that I can control,” Carr said. “I’m working on setting up visits to schools that have offered. Yes, I want more offers, but I know that just means I have to work even harder. The rest takes care of itself.”