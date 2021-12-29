Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Holiday Bowl, NC State Exhausting All Options to Replace UCLA

Author:

The Holiday Bowl and North Carolina State are not throwing in the towel yet as they hunt for a team to replace UCLA.

Just hours before kickoff for Tuesday's bowl, the Bruins announced they would not be able to participate due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the program. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, the team's defensive line corps “has been decimated by Covid issues,” leading to the decision to withdraw. “The Bruins were down to two interior D-Linemen yesterday for this game with a converted LB as the back-up nose guard, and were set to play but then had more [COVID-19] issues today,” he added.

The SDCCU Holiday Bowl later tweeted, “We do not want to cancel the game officially until we have exhausted every opportunity to find a replacement team, and we are currently working closely with Boo Corrigan and his great staff at @PackAthletics to do so.”

The Raleigh News & Observer's Jonas Pope IV and Luke DeCock reported that the Wolfpack have spoken with “north of 10 teams” in wake of the cancellation, including East Carolina, Southern Methodist and Memphis, who all declined. However, the two wrote that there was a “slim chance” San Jose State would be able to compete, but the 5–7 program had not played since Thanksgiving. 

“That’s the hard part, right? Trying to figure out who’s available, who’s still around,” Corrigan said to the N&O. “People have been canceled out of games and then they let them go. All of a sudden they’re home and trying to reconvene them. We started that conversation immediately.”

SI Recommends

Additionally, Holiday Bowl officials have reportedly spoken with FOX about other broadcast windows. 

NC State head coach Dave Doeren said earlier on Tuesday that he thought the news of the cancellation “was fake news to be honest,” adding that he felt that UCLA could have done a better job handling the situation.

“Felt lied to ... We felt like UCLA probably knew something was going on with their team and didn’t tell anybody. On our side, we had know clue what they were up against that. I don’t think it was very well handled from their university.

"It would’ve been great if we had a heads up maybe two or three days ago to find a plan B.”

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

john madden troy aikman
NFL

Watch: Old Clip of John Madden Ribbing Troy Aikman Over Beard

The NFL icon's colorful and humorous style made him an icon in the broadcast booth, and his skills were on full display in this classic clip.

FILE - Former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden gestures toward a bust of himself during his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2006.
NFL

Fox Will Re-Air Its Madden Documentary the Next Two Nights

NFL Network also aired ‘John Madden: A Football Life & America’s Game: 1976 Oakland Raiders’ on Tuesday evening in honor of the legend.

Nov 20, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) yells to his team during the second half of the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Nippert Stadium.
College Football

Cincinnati's Coby Bryant to Honor Lakers Legend For CFP Semi

The cornerback will wear the No. 8 against Alabama in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

John-Madden-Neil-Leifer-2.jpg
NFL

John Madden’s Impact, Style Will Never Be Replicated

The legendary coach and broadcaster, who died at age 85 on Tuesday, left a mark across every medium as football’s popularity exploded.

john madden (1)
NFL

Tributes Pour in for NFL Legend John Madden After His Passing

Madden left an indelible legacy on the NFL through his coaching and broadcasting career, and his name lives on in the wildly popular Madden NFL video game series.

John Madden died at 85 years old.
NFL

John Madden, Hall of Fame Raiders Coach and Broadcaster, Dies

The NFL great was 85 years old.

Late ESPN Chicago Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson
Media

ESPN Bears Reporter Jeff Dickerson Dies at 44

He died in the same hospice center as his wife, Caitlin, who died two years ago.

NC State Helmet
College Football

Wolfpack Had No Idea About UCLA’s COVID-19 Issues

“We had know clue what they were up against that,” head coach Dave Doeren said.