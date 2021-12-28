Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tuesday’s Holiday Bowl Between UCLA, NC State Is Off

Author:

Tuesday’s Holiday Bowl has been canceled due to UCLA’s COVID-19 outbreak. The Bruins were scheduled to face NC State at 8 p.m. ET.

UCLA announced the news Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic was the first to report the latest bowl game to be taken off the schedule due to COVID-19.

According to Feldman, UCLA’s defensive line room “has been decimated by Covid issues,” leading to today’s decision. “The Bruins were down to two interior D-Linemen yesterday for this game with a converted LB as the back-up nose guard, and were set to play but then had more covid issues today,” he added.

The news comes as the Wolfpack (9–3) sought just the second 10-win season in program history.

SI Recommends

In 2002, Chuck Amato led the program to an 11–3 record, capped by a Gator Bowl win against Notre Dame. The program has won nine games another 10 times, including in '17 and '18 under current coach Dave Doeren.

It is unclear if NC State will make itself available for another bowl game in the event that other teams have to drop out. The Holiday Bowl hasn’t officially announced the cancellation of the game at this time.

So far, the Hawai'i Bowl (Hawai'i vs. Memphis), Military Bowl (Boston College vs. ECU), Fenway Bowl (Virginia vs. SMU) and Arizona Bowl (Boise State vs. Central Michigan) have been canceled due to outbreaks within at least one team involved. CMU is making the trip from Tucson to El Paso, Texas, to face Washington State in the Sun Bowl, after Miami had to drop out of that game.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jerry Jones signs an autograph.
NFL

Jerry Jones Jokingly Says He Wants to Keep Washington's Benches on Sideline

Dallas blew out Washington on Sunday, despite the Football Team bringing in their benches.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his team after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3.
Play
Betting

2021 College Football Playoff Betting Preview: Michigan vs. Georgia

Betting insight and analysis for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup featuring No. 2 Michigan battling No. 3 Georgia.

tom-brady1
NFL

Tom Brady Shares NFL's Response to His Angry Tablet Toss

The reigning Super Bowl MVP said he heard from the NFL about his viral moment.

NFL logo
NFL

Report: NFL to Shorten Quarantine Time to Five Days

The CDC announced that asymptomatic people who tested positive for the virus would only need to quarantine for five days.

Tony Kahn
Wrestling

AEW’s Tony Khan Looks Forward to Breaking New Ground in 2022

He reflects on 2021 and discusses his plans for next year as the brand emerges as pro wrestling’s premier destination.

Houston Texans head coach David Culley and quarterback Davis Mills (10) celebrate after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.
Podcasts

On Christmas Warmth and Ice-Cold Revenge | The MMQB NFL Podcast

A Week 16 recap: Bills beat Pats, looks like Washington doesn't "want Dallas" after all, and David Culley for Coach of the Year? That and much more...

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
NFL

Report: Several Assistants Linked to Jaguars Head Coach Vacancy

The search for Urban Meyer's successor is off and running.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is defended by Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Phoenix.
Play
Betting

NBA SO/UP Picks and Analysis: 76ers-Raptors, Nuggets-Warriors

Betting insight and analysis as the Raptors welcome the 76ers and the Warriors host the Nuggets.