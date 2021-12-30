Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Jim Harbaugh: Michigan DB Dax Hill Not in Florida, Questionable for Orange Bowl

Author:
dax-hill-michigan

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gave an update on defensive back Dax Hill on Thursday, noting that Hill is questionable for the Wolverines's matchup against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals. 

Harbaugh said Hill is not currently in Florida ahead of the contest at the Orange Bowl. It's unclear whether Hill's current absence is COVID-19 related. 

“[Hill's] status is questionable,” Harbaugh told the media. “He’s working through something right now. We’ll know more today.”

Hill has been one of Michigan's top defenders this season. He's tallied 65 tackles and two interceptions in 2021, earning All-Big Ten honors in the process. 

Michigan will make its first College Football Playoff appearance on Friday night. Harbaugh sports a 61–23 record in seven seasons with the Wolverines. 

For more news on the Michigan Wolverines, head over to Wolverine Digest.

