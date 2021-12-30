Three Options Remain for SI99 Forward Yohan Traore’s Final Visit

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.) forward Yohan Traore knows he’s in a privileged position with top colleges drooling at the thought of landing him, but, at this point, he’s grown “a little tired” of the recruitment process.

“It’s a lot of talking about the same stuff,” said Traore, who is ranked No. 8 overall in the SI99. “I like talking to the coaches and getting to know them, but sometimes I want it to be over.”

The hold up for Traore is deciding on where he’ll take his fifth and final official visit.

Traore has already taken officials to Texas Tech, Michigan, Memphis and Kansas and plans to take one more visit to either Auburn, Texas or UCLA.

Yohan Traore has been dominant since the summer in the adidas 3SSB. Jason Jordan/SI

He’s also considering the NBL and the G League, though he’s consistently said he’s leaning toward the college route.

“It’ll be one of those three schools for the last visit for sure,” Traore said. “I’ll figure out which school soon.”

Traore has been sidelined this week at the Chick-fil-A Classic, but has been dominant this season, a carryover from an equally dominant summer, averaging 25 points and 14 rebounds a game this summer for Dream Vision (Nev.) on the adidas 3SSB.

Traore is the perfect blend of power and finesse and he’s thoroughly aware of which style works in a given situation. At 6’10”, Traore is super agile with a mixed bag offensively, whether he’s patrolling the paint or stepping out and knocking down jump shots. Traore pursues rebounds with purpose and uses his exceptional footwork to gain optimal position, his timing on blocked shots is impeccable and he’s masterful at switching on the perimeter and recovering.

Traore’s development is even more impressive when you consider that the Frenchman has only been in the U.S. for a year.

“Everything is different here, competition, lifestyle, everything,” Traore said. “This process is hard because all of the visits are great, so it makes it harder. I know this last visit will be great too, but I have to make a decision, and I’ll do that soon. When I go on the last visit my decision will be coming soon after that. Very soon!”