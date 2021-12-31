Lee Corso Leaked His College Football Playoff Picks Friday Morning

ESPN College GameDay analyst Lee Corso, for years, used to make fans wait until the end of the network's flagship college football show to hear his picks for the biggest games of the day. The past few weeks, that seems to have changed.

Friday morning, fellow analyst Kirk Herbstreit, yet again, spoke with Corso and let him reveal his picks early. It won't shock you to hear that Corso is going with an all-SEC final.

Corso thinks that Cincinnati will be able to move the ball against Alabama, but in the end, the Crimson Tide will prevail by 14 points - just covering the spread seen in most books right now.

He thinks Michigan vs. Georgia will be tight, but predicts that the Bulldogs will edge out the Wolverines by three points. That said, he isn't sold on UGA QB Stetson Bennett being good enough to win his team a national title.

Corso has been picking Georgia to win the national title all season long, but his comments on Bennett sure make it seem like he's wavering. If both Alabama and Georgia win, we'll find out next week who he is really going to take to bring home the trophy in the title game.

Here's the clip:

It's finally here, college football fans - the College Football Playoff in all its glory. No. 4 seed Cincinnati will take on No. 1 seed Alabama at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. No. 2 seed Michigan and No. 3 seed Georgia will follow at 7:30 p.m. The two winning teams will play for it all on Monday, January 10.

