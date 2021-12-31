South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer led his Gamecocks to a Mayo Bowl victory over North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, then received a mayonnaise bath in celebration. He also received a visitor in his team's locker room after the game.

Friday morning, Beamer revealed that North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell stopped by South Carolina's locker room following the contest to congratulate the rookie head coach. Beamer, who started his coaching journey back in 2000 as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech, just completed his first year with the Gamecocks.

It was a classy move from the young signal-caller, especially after his team was thoroughly outplayed during the contest.

Beamer praised both head coach Mack Brown and Howell. Beamer and Brown have known each other for some time, considering Brown coached against Beamer's father, Frank, for years when he was at Virginia Tech.

Beamer also included pre-game footage of himself and Brown talking with ESPN's Taylor McGregor. It was all class on both sides.

Both teams entered the game with 6-6 records, but South Carolina prevailed with a 38-21 victory to notch a winning record on the season. The Gamecocks rushed for 301 yards and held possession for over 39 minutes, controlling the game from start to finish.

As for Howell, the junior signal-caller will have a decision to make, given the fact that he's regarded by many as one of the top players at his position in the country. He could skip his final season of eligibility and leave for the NFL Draft.

