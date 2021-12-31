Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UNC's QB Went to South Carolina's Locker Room After Loss to Congratulate Coach Beamer

Author:

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer led his Gamecocks to a Mayo Bowl victory over North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, then received a mayonnaise bath in celebration. He also received a visitor in his team's locker room after the game.

Friday morning, Beamer revealed that North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell stopped by South Carolina's locker room following the contest to congratulate the rookie head coach. Beamer, who started his coaching journey back in 2000 as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech, just completed his first year with the Gamecocks. 

It was a classy move from the young signal-caller, especially after his team was thoroughly outplayed during the contest.

Beamer praised both head coach Mack Brown and Howell. Beamer and Brown have known each other for some time, considering Brown coached against Beamer's father, Frank, for years when he was at Virginia Tech.

SI Recommends

Beamer also included pre-game footage of himself and Brown talking with ESPN's Taylor McGregor. It was all class on both sides.

Both teams entered the game with 6-6 records, but South Carolina prevailed with a 38-21 victory to notch a winning record on the season. The Gamecocks rushed for 301 yards and held possession for over 39 minutes, controlling the game from start to finish.

As for Howell, the junior signal-caller will have a decision to make, given the fact that he's regarded by many as one of the top players at his position in the country. He could skip his final season of eligibility and leave for the NFL Draft.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyle Seager leaves his final MLB game.
MLB

Kyle Seager Never Got the Recognition He Deserved

USATSI_17112954
MMA

Booking Five Blockbuster Bouts for UFC's 2022 Calendar Year

Featuring the best of the best, these potential UFC fights would pack quite the punch to follow up a top-tier 2021 schedule

lee-corso-college-gameday-headgear-picks-age.jpg
College Football

Lee Corso Leaked His College Football Playoff Picks Friday Morning

Lee Corso's picks are already in.

A general view of the pitch clock in use during the fifth inning of the spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets at JetBlue Park.
MLB

MLB Roundtable: New Year's Resolutions

Let's look forward to 2022 with these wishes for the coming season.

Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL officials meet during a timeout during the fourth quarter between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

NFL Officials See Drastic Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Only three officials tested positive up until Week 12. But in the last two weeks, 18 COVID-19 tests have come back positive.

Austin Ekeler points to the crowd and smiles after a victory over the Raiders
NFL

How an NFL Star Came to Embrace Fantasy Football

Austin Ekeler is O.K. with missing out on the fantasy football playoffs—he found a new hobby, a new community, and a new way to connect with people.

nfl-future-general-managers-list-adam-peters-adrian-wilson
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Annual Future NFL GMs List

Albert Breer's latest compilation of scouts and personnel experts preparing to take over a changing job description. Plus, the Week 17 preview.

Daily Cover: Here's How the CFP Will Go Down
Play
College Football

CFP Predictions: Setting the Stage for Friday's Semifinals

Does Cincinnati have a shot against Alabama? Who will win the old-school clash of Michigan and Georgia?