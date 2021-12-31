Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tennessee Loses to Purdue in Music City Bowl after Controversial Call in OT

Author:

After a back-and-forth fireworks show on offense through both halves, both Purdue and Tennessee needed additional drives to decide which team would be the champion of the 2021 Music City Bowl.

Unfortunately for the Volunteers, it was a game that head coach Josh Heupel, players and fans will remember as one that came down to a controversial call in overtime. On fourth and goal at Purdue’s 1-yard line, running back Jaylen Wright took the snap from Hendon Hooker, pushing his way toward the goal line.

While Wright reached his arm and the football across the goal line, referees ruled that Wright’s forward progress was stopped short of the goal line. As a result, it was a turnover on downs for Tennessee. 

Terry McAulay, who breaks down rules for Sunday Night Football on NBC and Notre Dame on NBC, noted that the timing of the whistle was irrelevant. 

“The ruling was his [Wright] forward progress was stopped short of the goal line” McAulay said. “It’s over at that point. There is nothing replay can do with it.”

SI Recommends

Purdue, in return, ran three plays before kicker Mitchell Fineran nailed a 39-yard field goal to secure a 48–45 victory for the Boilermakers.

Before going into overtime, both schools combined for 1,265 yards, the second-most yardage in bowl history, trialing only the 1,397 yards combined between Baylor and Washington in the 2011 Alamo Bowl. 

The Boilermakers (9–4) earned their first nine win season since 2003. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell threw for 534 yards, five touchdowns including three for 60-plus yards and three interceptions, while Hooker finished with 378 yards on 26-of-41 passes and five touchdowns. 

But the Volunteers won't care much about their gaudy stats after the heartbreaking fashion in which their season ended.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.
NBA

Draymond Green Rips NBA Over Nuggets-Warriors Postponement

Denver did not have the league mandated eight players eligible for the scheduled game due to COVID-19 issues and injuries.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo dribbles against the Miami Heat
NBA

Report: Cavs Looking to Acquire Lakers' Rajon Rondo

Rondo would give the Cavs a veteran guard option with the absence of Ricky Rubio due to injury.

Brandon Brown, driver of the #68 TradeTheChain.com Chevrolet, waves to fans during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on October 23, 2021 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Racing

NASCAR Xfinity Driver Claims Anti-Biden-Themed 2022 Partner

Brandon Brown announced his partnership with LGBcoin, a crypto “meme coin” inspired by the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant. NASCAR has not approved it yet.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.
Podcasts

All About (Well, Mostly About) Mac Jones | The MMQB NFL Podcast

A Mac Jones analysis and what it means for the future of QBs and the draft

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor's MVP campaign continues in Week 17 vs. the Raiders.

Chicago Bears kick returner Devin Hester (23) runs back a kickoff during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL

Ware, Hester, Willis, Johnson Headline Football HOF Finalists

Fifteen modern-day players will be considered on Jan. 18 by the selection committee.

Russell Wilson
NFL

Russell Wilson Hopes to Remain in Seattle After ’21 Season

The eight-time Pro Bowler wants to remain with the Seahawks next season.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer reacts to mayonnaise bath after winning Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Fans Worried About Blow to Beamer’s Head With Mayo Bath

College football Twitter was worried about the South Carolina coach after he was doused in Duke’s Mayo.