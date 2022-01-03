LSU will be without a single scholarship quarterback for the Texas Bowl against Kansas State on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Brody Miller.

Former LSU QB Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M on Dec. 17, and Myles Brennan won't play in the game after deciding to withdraw from the transfer portal. The Tigers attempted to get a waiver for freshman Garrett Nussmeier to play and still keep his redshirt, but they were denied. Nussmeier ultimately decided to not play if it meant losing his redshirt, per The Athletic.

As a result, LSU will look to walk-on quarterbacks Tavion Faulk and Matt O’Dowd. The Tigers might even put wide receiver Jontre Kirklin in the wildcat formation. Kirklin was a quarterback in high school and racked up 7,500 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards before college.

LSU (6–6) will face Kansas State (7–5) in the Texas Bowl in Houston on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

More College Football Coverage:

For more LSU news, head over to LSU Country.