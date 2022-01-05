Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Here Are the Final Bowl Game Conference Records for the 2021 Season

Tuesday's Texas Bowl between Kansas State and LSU all but marked the end of bowl season, with the major exception being the College Football Playoff national championship. But since both finalists come from the SEC, the conference bowl-season records are now set in stone. 

The Mountain West emerged as the conference with the best winning percentage after going 5–1. Fresno State (New Mexico Bowl), Utah State (LA Bowl), Wyoming (Famous Idaho Potato Bowl), San Diego State (Frisco Bowl) and Air Force (First Responder Bowl) all came away victorious. Nevada (Quick Lane Bowl) was the conference's sole loser while the Hawai'i Bowl featuring Hawai'i was canceled.

The American Athletic Conference and Sun Belt tied for second after each going 3–1 in their respective bowl games. 

Meanwhile, the Big 12 emerged as the top Power 5 conference with a 5–2 record after winning its last four bowl games, including Oklahoma State's win in the Fiesta Bowl and Baylor's Sugar Bowl triumph.

The powerhouse SEC settles into the middle of the pack, just behind the Big Ten, after going 6–8 in its bowl games while the ACC struggled to a 2–4 record. 

However, there was one clear loser during bowl season. The Pac-12 didn't notch a single win after UCLA's appearance in the Holiday Bowl was canceled and Oregon State (LA Bowl), Oregon (Alamo Bowl), Arizona State (Las Vegas Bowl), Washington State (Sun Bowl) and Utah (Rose Bowl) all lost.

The CFP national championship will take place on Jan. 10 between Alabama and Georgia in a rematch of their thrilling 2018 finale. 

