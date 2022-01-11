Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Alabama DB Responds to Fans Who Criticized Him for Plays During Title Game

Alabama was going to have to overcome some pretty significant injuries on both sides of the ball to win the national championship on Monday night. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, some of their backups thrust into major roles struggled down the stretch. 

One of them—cornerback Khyree Jackson—faced a lot of scorn from Alabama fans after two rough plays on Georgia's go-ahead touchdown drive. Jackson took to Twitter to respond early Tuesday morning.

Cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis were out for Nick Saban's defense with toe and hip injuries respectively. Jackson and Kool-Aid McKinstry stepped in for the Tide in their absence, and late in the game, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV managed to take advantage of the situation.

Bennett picked on Jackson in particular on two huge plays during Georgia's go-ahead touchdown drive. On one play, Jackson effectively tackled Jermaine Burton, who had him beat badly on a double move. Jackson was flagged for a 15-yard pass interference, though he probably saved a touchdown in the process.  

Three plays later, Bennett went deep for Adonai Mitchell, who made an incredible 40-yard touchdown grab over Jackson to put the Dawgs up 19–18.

SI Recommends

After another touchdown pass for Bennett and a game-sealing pick six by Kelee Ringo, Georgia locked up its first title in 41 years with a 33–18 win.

Between the cornerback injuries and the absences at wide receiver, Alabama had its back against the wall on the injury front. The team lost one 1,000 yard receiver, John Metchie, to a torn ACL in the SEC title game win over Georgia. Jameson Williams, the team's leading receiver, went down in the first half on Monday night and did not return.

“It's a cumulative effect of all the injuries we had,” Saban told ESPN's Holly Rowe after Alabama's loss, per CBS Sports. “We've had a lot of guys that were critical parts of this team that didn't participate in this game.”

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Alabama Crimson Tide, head over to Bama Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

Brian Flores with the Dolphins.
NFL

Report: Brian Flores Already Set to Interview for HC Job

Flores was fired on Monday but is already set to interview for another head coaching position.

kirby-smart-georgia
College Football

Kirby Smart Explains SEC's Dominance of College Football

The SEC's dominance over college football doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon.

Kiki-Baker-Barnes-100-influential
College

How Kiki Baker Barnes Is Raising Up the Next Generation

The Dillard University athletic director knows the pressure of being the “first” or “only” in her position, which is why she wants to elevate those coming up behind her.

C5F2D621-354E-46C0-882D-1B0D90FA624D
College Basketball

2023 PG Freddie Dilione is the Best Player You've Never Heard of

Dilione is knocking on averaging a triple-double this season for the Holy Rams.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett IV
Extra Mustard

Bennett's 'Good Morning America' Interview Goes Viral

The Georgia quarterback was visibly exhausted during Tuesday's interview.

Toronto Raptors' Precious Achiuwa (5) gestures after a made 3-point basket by Gary Trent Jr. (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Play
Betting

NBA SO/UP Bets and Analysis: Suns-Raptors and Warriors-Grizzlies

Analysis and bets for Tuesday's NBA matchups featuring the Suns visiting the Raptors and the Grizzlies welcoming the Warriors.

nick-saban-alabama
College Football

Saban Stood Up for Two Alabama Stars at Press Conference

Alabama's coach issued some high praise for his team's stars despite Monday's loss.

college-football-playoff-2022
College Football

McMurphy Reveals Final AP Ballot Before National Title Game

The ballot was revealed before Monday's national championship in Indianapolis.