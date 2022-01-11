President Joe Biden was among those to congratulate Georgia for winning the national championship on Monday night.

The Bulldogs secured the program's first national title since the 1980 season in Monday's 33–18 win over Alabama, a victory sealed on a pick-six from cornerback Kelee Ringo. A sack of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young ended the contest one drive later, leading to a raucous celebration from the Georgia faithful.

“Congratulations @GeorgiaFootball on your national championship!” Biden tweeted Tuesday. “Your skill, grit, and determination show us what is possible – and how to win your school’s first title in 41 years. I’m proud of you, Bulldogs.”

It has yet to be announced whether Georgia will visit the White House in celebration of its championship. Biden previously hosted the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks in November 2021, two months after the Seattle Storm of the WNBA stopped by for a visit.

