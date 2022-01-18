Brenden Rice, Son of NFL Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice, Transfers to USC from Colorado

Brenden Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Southern California from Colorado.

“Time to WORK!!! DeuceLivesOn #FightOn,” Rice tweeted.

The former four-star recruit in 2020 will now play for Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley while also joining a talented group of receivers at USC that include former Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams and 2022 Adidas All-American C.J. Williams.

Rice becomes USC's third addition to its group of wide receivers. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1.

Rice recorded 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns at Colorado this season. He also rushed for 54 yards on six carries and made 17 kick returns for a total of 469 yards.

Before landing at Colorado to begin his college football career, USC was on the list of schools recruiting Rice. Other schools include Michigan, Arizona, Texas A&M, Arizona State and UCLA.

