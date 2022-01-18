Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Brenden Rice, Son of NFL Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice, Transfers to USC from Colorado

Brenden Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced on Tuesday that he is transferring to Southern California from Colorado.

“Time to WORK!!! DeuceLivesOn #FightOn,” Rice tweeted.

The former four-star recruit in 2020 will now play for Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley while also joining a talented group of receivers at USC that include former Oklahoma wide receiver Mario Williams and 2022 Adidas All-American C.J. Williams.

Rice becomes USC's third addition to its group of wide receivers. He entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1. 

SI Recommends

Rice recorded 21 catches for 299 yards and three touchdowns at Colorado this season. He also rushed for 54 yards on six carries and made 17 kick returns for a total of 469 yards.

Before landing at Colorado to begin his college football career, USC was on the list of schools recruiting Rice. Other schools include Michigan, Arizona, Texas A&M, Arizona State and UCLA. 

More College Football Coverage:  

For more USC Trojans coverage, go to All Trojans

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen A. Smith working for ESPN.
Play
Media

Stephen A. Smith Details COVID-19 Hospitalization Experience

The ESPN commentator said he was "ravaged" by COVID-19 as the calendar turned to 2022.

myles-turner-indiana-pacers
NBA

Report: Turner Out Past Trade Deadline With Foot Injury

Indiana's plans for the trade deadline took a detour on Tuesday.

Tom Brady after a Buccaneers win.
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Trolls Eagles With Song Choice in Video

Brady picked an interesting song as background music for this video.

Budda Baker is carted off the field.
NFL

Budda Baker Will Make a ‘Full Recovery’ After Concussion Against Rams

Baker provided an update in an Instagram video after being concussed.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams
Soccer

State of the USMNT Ahead of Next World Cup Qualifiers

A big three-match window is on the horizon for the U.S. as it attempts to qualify for the World Cup, and a number of variables surround the available players to be called in.

derrick-henry-injury-running-back-hypothesis
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Derrick Henry Could Return for Divisional Round

The star running back may return from injury for the Titans' matchup vs. the Bengals.

william-mote-georgia-bulldogs
College Football

UGA Player Arrested for Property Damage After National Title

Long snapper William Mote was arrested after allegedly destroying a window of an Athens law office.

Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati.
Play
Betting

Divisional Round Betting Odds, Trends, Breakdown & Pick: Bengals-Titans

Analysis and a best bet for Saturday's divisional round matchup pitting the Bengals against the top-seeded Titans.