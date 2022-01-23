Kansas State center Ayoka Lee made history Sunday when she scored more points in a single game than any other player in NCAA Division I women's basketball history. The junior tallied 61 points against Oklahoma in what ended up being a one-sided blowout.

The unranked Wildcats (15–4) dominated the No. 14 Sooners (16–3) in the 94–65 win, and Lee treated the home game like it was an open gym. Lee went 23-for-30 from the field. While she didn't attempt a single three-pointer in her 35 minutes of action, she added 12 rebounds to notch a double double and nailed 15 of her 17 free throw attempts.

Lee passed Long Beach State's Cindy Brown, who scored 60 against San Jose State in 1987, and Minnesota's Rachel Banham, who scored 60 against Northwestern in 2016.

Before Sunday, Lee's season high was the 43 points she put up against Central Arkansas in November. Her historic day also broke Britney Griner's Big 12 single-game scoring record of 50 points that she set in 2013. Additionally, Lee is the first player in program history to score at least 30 points in a single half; she did so in both halves.

“I thought it was going to be another regular Sunday,” she said after her historic performance.

