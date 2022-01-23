Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Ayoka Lee Sets NCAA Division I Women's Single-Game Scoring Record With 61 Points

Kansas State center Ayoka Lee made history Sunday when she scored more points in a single game than any other player in NCAA Division I women's basketball history. The junior tallied 61 points against Oklahoma in what ended up being a one-sided blowout.

The unranked Wildcats (15–4) dominated the No. 14 Sooners (16–3) in the 94–65 win, and Lee treated the home game like it was an open gym. Lee went 23-for-30 from the field. While she didn't attempt a single three-pointer in her 35 minutes of action, she added 12 rebounds to notch a double double and nailed 15 of her 17 free throw attempts. 

Lee passed Long Beach State's Cindy Brown, who scored 60 against San Jose State in 1987, and Minnesota's Rachel Banham, who scored 60 against Northwestern in 2016.

SI Recommends

Before Sunday, Lee's season high was the 43 points she put up against Central Arkansas in November. Her historic day also broke Britney Griner's Big 12 single-game scoring record of 50 points that she set in 2013. Additionally, Lee is the first player in program history to score at least 30 points in a single half; she did so in both halves.

“I thought it was going to be another regular Sunday,” she said after her historic performance.

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

tom-brady-antonio-brown
Extra Mustard

Brown Posts Message for Brady Ahead of Bucs vs. Rams

Tampa‘s former receiver had some words for Brady ahead of Sunday‘s divisional round matchup.

robbie-gould
Extra Mustard

Robbie Gould Practiced Field Goals During Packers Player Intros

The veteran kicker was the star of another viral moment on Saturday.

tristan-wirfs-buccaneers
NFL

Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs Out vs. Rams With Ankle Injury

Tom Brady will be without his top pass protector on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton (86) scores a touchdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the first quarter
NFL

Live: Rams Hold Double-Digit Lead vs. Bucs in Third Quarter

Will Tampa Bay be on its way to another NFC Championship appearance? Or will Los Angeles pull off an epic win? Follow along for live coverage here.

Peng Shuai
Play
Tennis

Aussie Open Security Asks Fans to Remove 'Where is Peng Shuai?' Shirts

Fans at the Australian Open were asked by security to remove T-shirts which featured the slogan "Where is Peng Shuai?"

stockton
College Basketball

John Stockton Says Gonzaga Suspended His Tickets Over Refusal to Wear Mask

The Bulldogs legend said the university asked him to follow a statewide mandate to wear a mask at games.

Closeup view of hockey puck laying on the ice
NHL

ECHL Player Released After Directing Racist Gesture at Opponent

The Jacksonville Icemen released defenseman Jacob Panetta after he directed a racist gesture toward South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban.

salvador-perez-royals
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Kansas City Royals Team Outlook

Player profiles, stats and analysis for Kansas City Royals hitters and pitchers.