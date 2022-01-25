SI99 Recruiting Rankings By The Numbers

The Postseason SI99 rankings are officially out.

It's Sports Illustrated and SI All-American's look at the future of college football after the 2021 high school football season and all-star circuit has come to a close.

The top four teams in the team recruiting rankings have the most SI99 recruits within them by a wide margin. Texas A&M (11), Alabama (12), Georgia (10) and Ohio State (8) combine for 41 commitments of the 99, or more than 40% of the entire field. That number sits higher than the combination of the next 11 programs with the most SI99 members committed. The dominant recruiting programs could even add to the list in the coming week or so, as six SI99 recruits are currently undecided.

A closer look at where the SI99 recruits come from can be found below, where members are broken down by college, home state and projected position.

SI99 Break Down by College Commitment:

Alabama (12) - Alexander, Simpson, Henderson, Booker, Murphy, Pritchett, Perry, Preston, Campbell, Little, Law, A. Anderson

Texas A&M (11) - Weigman, Sylla, Anderson, Nolen, Marshall, E. Stewart, Brownlow-Dindy, J. Johnson, Lucas, Dewberry, D. Harris

Georgia (10) - Starks, Robinson, Walker, Smith, Delp, M. Williams, Singletary, Everette, M. Jones, Greene

Ohio State (8) - Hicks, K. Brown, Hayden, Grayes, Jackson, Abor, D. Brown, Styles

Texas (6) - Blue, Murphy, Tapp, Finkley, K. Banks, Brooks

Clemson (5) - Klubnik, Sadler, Randall, Lukus, Pride

Penn State (4) - Singleton, Allar, Saunders, Dennis-Sutton

Notre Dame (4) - Sneed, Burnham, Ford, Merriweather

Florida (4) - McClellan, D. Moore, Wilson, James

USC (4) - R. Brown, Branch, Jackson, C. Williams

Auburn (3) - Riley-Ducker, Harris, Rhym

Arizona (2) - Burnett, McMillan

Jackson State (2) - Hunter, Coleman

Miami (2) - Rogers, Skinner



Michigan (2) - W. Johnson, Sabb

Missouri (2) - Horn, Burden

Oklahoma (2) - Evers, G. Williams

Tennessee (2) - Pearce, Nichols

Cincinnati - Eugenio

Iowa - Nwankpa

LSU - Howard

Mississippi State - T. Williams

Nebraska - Gould

North Carolina - Shaw

Oklahoma State - Shettron

Stanford - Bailey

SI99 Break Down by State:

Texas (15) - Klubnik, Harris, E. Stewart, Brooks, D. Campbell, Banks, Abor, Weigman, Perkins, Sylla, Evers, Anderson, Dewberry, Marshall

Florida (14) - S. Stewart, Jones, Singletary, Brownlow-Dindy, Everette, Booker, Wilson, Skinner, Sabb, Little, Eugenio, Moore, Jackson, J. Campbell

Georgia (11) - Hunter, M. Williams, Pritchett, Starks, Horn, Johnson, Nichols, Delp, Rhym, Miller, Smith

California (8) - Jackson, R. Brown, Murphy, Bailey, Burnett, McMillan, C. Williams, Greene

Alabama (6) - Alexander, James, Henderson, Harris, Perry, Finkley

Louisiana (6) - Law, Howard, Preston, Matthews, Tapp, A. Anderson

Ohio (4) - Hicks, Allar, Saunders, Styles

Missouri (4) - Coleman, Burden, Pride, Ford

South Carolina (4) - Sadler, Randall, Lukus, Sneed

Mississippi (3) - Rogers, Robinson, T. Williams

North Carolina (3) - Shaw, Walker, Pearce

Oklahoma (3) - Shettron, McClellan, G. Williams

Tennessee (3) - Nolen, Simpson, Hayden

Arizona (2) - Lucas, Grayes

Michigan (2) - Johnson, Burnham

Washington (2) - Merriweather, Conerly

Illinois - K. Brown

Iowa - Nwakpa

Maryland - Dennis-Sutton

Nebraska - Riley-Ducker

Nevada - Branch

New Jersey - Gould

Pennsylvania - Singleton

Utah - D. Brown

Virginia - Murphy

SI99 Break Down by Position:

Quarterback (9) - Klubnik, Simpson, Weigman, Horn, Allar, W. Howard, Murphy, Evers, D. Brown

Running Back (6) - Singleton, Henderson, Blue, Hayden, Robinson, R. Brown

Wide Receiver (10) - Hunter, Burden, Shettron, Merriweather, Randall, Preston, McMillan, C. Williams, Grayes, Marshall

Slot Receiver (5) - Coleman, Stewart, K. Brown, Saunders, A. Anderson

Tight End (5) - Skinner, Burnett, Johnson, Riley-Ducker, Delp

Offensive Tackle (5) - Pritchett, Banks, Sadler, Harris, Conerly

Interior Offensive Line (5) - D. Campbell, Booker, Nichols, Dewberry, Greene

Interior Defensive Line (8) - Nolen, Shaw, Brownlow-Dindy, Lucas, McClellan, Finkley, Miller, Dennis-Sutton

Defensive Edge (15) - M. Williams, Alexander, Stewart, Jones, Abor, Sylla, Eugenio, Tapp, Jackson, Smith, J. Campbell, Perry, Pearce, T. Williams, Ford

Linebacker (9) - Hicks, James, Perkins, Bailey, Sneed, Burnham, Walker, Murphy, Styles

Cornerback (9) - Harris, Singletary, Jackson, Everette, Johnson, Rogers, Little, Lukus, Pride

Nickel Cornerback (4) - Brooks, Law, Gould, Rhym

Safety (9) - Starks, Wilson, Nwakpa, Sabb, Moore, Branch, Matthews, Anderson, G. Williams