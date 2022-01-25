SI99 Recruiting Rankings By The Numbers
The Postseason SI99 rankings are officially out.
It's Sports Illustrated and SI All-American's look at the future of college football after the 2021 high school football season and all-star circuit has come to a close.
The top four teams in the team recruiting rankings have the most SI99 recruits within them by a wide margin. Texas A&M (11), Alabama (12), Georgia (10) and Ohio State (8) combine for 41 commitments of the 99, or more than 40% of the entire field. That number sits higher than the combination of the next 11 programs with the most SI99 members committed. The dominant recruiting programs could even add to the list in the coming week or so, as six SI99 recruits are currently undecided.
A closer look at where the SI99 recruits come from can be found below, where members are broken down by college, home state and projected position.
SI99 Break Down by College Commitment:
Alabama (12) - Alexander, Simpson, Henderson, Booker, Murphy, Pritchett, Perry, Preston, Campbell, Little, Law, A. Anderson
Texas A&M (11) - Weigman, Sylla, Anderson, Nolen, Marshall, E. Stewart, Brownlow-Dindy, J. Johnson, Lucas, Dewberry, D. Harris
Georgia (10) - Starks, Robinson, Walker, Smith, Delp, M. Williams, Singletary, Everette, M. Jones, Greene
Ohio State (8) - Hicks, K. Brown, Hayden, Grayes, Jackson, Abor, D. Brown, Styles
Texas (6) - Blue, Murphy, Tapp, Finkley, K. Banks, Brooks
Clemson (5) - Klubnik, Sadler, Randall, Lukus, Pride
Penn State (4) - Singleton, Allar, Saunders, Dennis-Sutton
Notre Dame (4) - Sneed, Burnham, Ford, Merriweather
Florida (4) - McClellan, D. Moore, Wilson, James
USC (4) - R. Brown, Branch, Jackson, C. Williams
Auburn (3) - Riley-Ducker, Harris, Rhym
Arizona (2) - Burnett, McMillan
Jackson State (2) - Hunter, Coleman
Miami (2) - Rogers, Skinner
Michigan (2) - W. Johnson, Sabb
Missouri (2) - Horn, Burden
Oklahoma (2) - Evers, G. Williams
Tennessee (2) - Pearce, Nichols
Cincinnati - Eugenio
Iowa - Nwankpa
LSU - Howard
Mississippi State - T. Williams
Nebraska - Gould
North Carolina - Shaw
Oklahoma State - Shettron
Stanford - Bailey
SI99 Break Down by State:
Texas (15) - Klubnik, Harris, E. Stewart, Brooks, D. Campbell, Banks, Abor, Weigman, Perkins, Sylla, Evers, Anderson, Dewberry, Marshall
Florida (14) - S. Stewart, Jones, Singletary, Brownlow-Dindy, Everette, Booker, Wilson, Skinner, Sabb, Little, Eugenio, Moore, Jackson, J. Campbell
Georgia (11) - Hunter, M. Williams, Pritchett, Starks, Horn, Johnson, Nichols, Delp, Rhym, Miller, Smith
California (8) - Jackson, R. Brown, Murphy, Bailey, Burnett, McMillan, C. Williams, Greene
Alabama (6) - Alexander, James, Henderson, Harris, Perry, Finkley
Louisiana (6) - Law, Howard, Preston, Matthews, Tapp, A. Anderson
Ohio (4) - Hicks, Allar, Saunders, Styles
Missouri (4) - Coleman, Burden, Pride, Ford
South Carolina (4) - Sadler, Randall, Lukus, Sneed
Mississippi (3) - Rogers, Robinson, T. Williams
North Carolina (3) - Shaw, Walker, Pearce
Oklahoma (3) - Shettron, McClellan, G. Williams
Tennessee (3) - Nolen, Simpson, Hayden
Arizona (2) - Lucas, Grayes
Michigan (2) - Johnson, Burnham
Washington (2) - Merriweather, Conerly
Illinois - K. Brown
Iowa - Nwakpa
Maryland - Dennis-Sutton
Nebraska - Riley-Ducker
Nevada - Branch
New Jersey - Gould
Pennsylvania - Singleton
Utah - D. Brown
Virginia - Murphy
SI99 Break Down by Position:
Quarterback (9) - Klubnik, Simpson, Weigman, Horn, Allar, W. Howard, Murphy, Evers, D. Brown
Running Back (6) - Singleton, Henderson, Blue, Hayden, Robinson, R. Brown
Wide Receiver (10) - Hunter, Burden, Shettron, Merriweather, Randall, Preston, McMillan, C. Williams, Grayes, Marshall
Slot Receiver (5) - Coleman, Stewart, K. Brown, Saunders, A. Anderson
Tight End (5) - Skinner, Burnett, Johnson, Riley-Ducker, Delp
Offensive Tackle (5) - Pritchett, Banks, Sadler, Harris, Conerly
Interior Offensive Line (5) - D. Campbell, Booker, Nichols, Dewberry, Greene
Interior Defensive Line (8) - Nolen, Shaw, Brownlow-Dindy, Lucas, McClellan, Finkley, Miller, Dennis-Sutton
Defensive Edge (15) - M. Williams, Alexander, Stewart, Jones, Abor, Sylla, Eugenio, Tapp, Jackson, Smith, J. Campbell, Perry, Pearce, T. Williams, Ford
Linebacker (9) - Hicks, James, Perkins, Bailey, Sneed, Burnham, Walker, Murphy, Styles
Cornerback (9) - Harris, Singletary, Jackson, Everette, Johnson, Rogers, Little, Lukus, Pride
Nickel Cornerback (4) - Brooks, Law, Gould, Rhym
Safety (9) - Starks, Wilson, Nwakpa, Sabb, Moore, Branch, Matthews, Anderson, G. Williams