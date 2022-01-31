Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Kylan Boswell Highlights 2023
Kylan Boswell Highlights 2023

The Kylan Boswell Blog: Arizona Visit, Recruitment Getting More Serious, Aaliyah and More

Boswell said that he's getting closer to a decision as he preps for upcoming visits.

Kylan Boswell is a five-star point guard and consensus top 15 prospect in the 2023 class, who combines a high basketball IQ with elite scoring and playmaking ability. Last season, Boswell led Centennial to the CIF Open Division title and then won the E16 Peach Jam finals with Team Why Not, now he’s headed to AZ Compass Prep (Glendale, Ariz.) with everyone from Arizona to Kentucky to Gonzaga, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Boswell has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s up guys, it’s Kylan Boswell back with another blog for Sports Illustrated.

Right now, we’re deep into our season and I feel like we’re playing well. We’ve got a strong team, and I feel like we have what it takes to win GEICO Nationals.

RELATED: SB Live/SI Power 25 Basketball Rankings

When we have losses it’s tough but it’s just a chance to learn and grow from it. We’re just focused on moving forward and growing. I love this team because everyone is really unselfish, and everyone is focused on the main goal!

Individually, I feel like I’ve played OK. I wouldn’t say that I’ve played my best, but I would say that I’ve gotten better. I’m tough on myself, but I feel like I’ve gotten better at being a better vocal leader.

My most recent visit was to Arizona for their game against Colorado and I had a good time.

Me and Coach (Tommy) Lloyd and Coach (Jack) Murphy have a great relationship and they’ve done a great job of showing me how much they want me there.

I recently cut my list down to eight: Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Oregon, Texas Tech, UNLV and USC.

I have visits planned to Illinois, UNLV and Arizona, and after that I’ll figure the rest out.

I’ll say this, I do feel like I’m getting closer to a decision. I’m thinking about everything more and more, and I’m starting to cut it down to the schools where I can really see myself wearing the jersey.

Kylan Boswell

Kylan Boswell has been dominant this season on a loaded AZ Compass squad.

Whenever I feel like the time is right, I’ll commit. I don’t want to put a time on it because it’s a big decision and I honestly just don’t know at this point.

SI Recommends

I am going to take those visits though.

It’s getting tougher because there are a lot of schools that have been recruiting me for a while and you don’t want to be the bad guy to anyone, but I always try to remember that I have to do what’s best for me.

That makes it a lot easier.

RELATED: Duke sits atop SI All-American team recruiting rankings

School is going good for me. Right now, my favorite subject is History just learning about the people who created different things like the typewriter or the cotton gin and stuff like that is very interesting.

Musically, I’ve been listening to that new Gunna for sure. That’s been on repeat.

Then one of my favorite artists is Lil Wayne and he recently dropped an album. I’m in to older 90’s music like Aaliyah and people like that. Even older too; I like “Careless Whisper” by George Michael and “What You Won’t Do For Love” by Bobby Caldwell and stuff like that.

That’s just my vibe!

OK guys I’ve gotta get back to it, but thanks for checking in with me for this blog.

Check back with me soon for the next one and I’ll see you next time.

Don’t forget to follow Kylan Boswell:

Twitter: @BamBam_Boz

Instagram: kylanboswell

YOU MAY LIKE

Indiana's Aleksa Gulbe and guard Ali Patberg high five
College Basketball

Indiana Has Much More It Wants to Prove

The Hoosiers are coming off a breakthrough season, but they're dreaming even bigger and have the roster to do it.

Lampard-Chelsea-Future
Soccer

Everton Hires Frank Lampard as New Manager

The former Chelsea player and boss was sacked by the Blues in January 2021 and hasn't coached since.

Joe Burrow with the Bengals
NFL

Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Comments on 2020 Draft Trade Report

The Dolphins reportedly tried to trade for the Bengals' No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

fig
Play
Olympics

How Do Figure Skaters Choose the Music For Their Programs?

Song selection is more than just finding a catchy tune—it’s vital in the quest for Olympic glory. Consider this: If you were competing on the sport's biggest stage, how would you want the world to see you?

Daniel Jones attempts a pass.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Can Brian Daboll Save Daniel Jones?

The Giants new head coach was hired to help Jones become an elite quarterback.

bengals-rams-super-bowl-daily-cover-horizontal
Play
NFL

MMQB: Bengals, Rams Head to Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow admits he may have been surprised at the start of the season, but not anymore. Plus, Eric Weddle relays Aaron Donald’s message.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (left) talks with Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor before an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium.
NFL

A Few First Impressions of Super Bowl LVI

An early look at the story lines surrounding the Super Bowl and what the Rams and Bengals need to do to win it.

sean-mcvay-rams
NFL

The Speech, 2.0: How Sean McVay Reached Back to the Past to Inspire the Rams

Von Miller remembers the address DeMarcus Ware made to the Super Bowl champion Broncos six years ago. Earlier this week, he urged McVay to do the same.