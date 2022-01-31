The Kylan Boswell Blog: Arizona Visit, Recruitment Getting More Serious, Aaliyah and More

Kylan Boswell is a five-star point guard and consensus top 15 prospect in the 2023 class, who combines a high basketball IQ with elite scoring and playmaking ability. Last season, Boswell led Centennial to the CIF Open Division title and then won the E16 Peach Jam finals with Team Why Not, now he’s headed to AZ Compass Prep (Glendale, Ariz.) with everyone from Arizona to Kentucky to Gonzaga, among many others, all giving chase. Now, Boswell has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s up guys, it’s Kylan Boswell back with another blog for Sports Illustrated.

Right now, we’re deep into our season and I feel like we’re playing well. We’ve got a strong team, and I feel like we have what it takes to win GEICO Nationals.

When we have losses it’s tough but it’s just a chance to learn and grow from it. We’re just focused on moving forward and growing. I love this team because everyone is really unselfish, and everyone is focused on the main goal!

Individually, I feel like I’ve played OK. I wouldn’t say that I’ve played my best, but I would say that I’ve gotten better. I’m tough on myself, but I feel like I’ve gotten better at being a better vocal leader.

My most recent visit was to Arizona for their game against Colorado and I had a good time.

Me and Coach (Tommy) Lloyd and Coach (Jack) Murphy have a great relationship and they’ve done a great job of showing me how much they want me there.

I recently cut my list down to eight: Arizona, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Oregon, Texas Tech, UNLV and USC.

I have visits planned to Illinois, UNLV and Arizona, and after that I’ll figure the rest out.

I’ll say this, I do feel like I’m getting closer to a decision. I’m thinking about everything more and more, and I’m starting to cut it down to the schools where I can really see myself wearing the jersey.

Kylan Boswell has been dominant this season on a loaded AZ Compass squad. DFRITZ

Whenever I feel like the time is right, I’ll commit. I don’t want to put a time on it because it’s a big decision and I honestly just don’t know at this point.

I am going to take those visits though.

It’s getting tougher because there are a lot of schools that have been recruiting me for a while and you don’t want to be the bad guy to anyone, but I always try to remember that I have to do what’s best for me.

That makes it a lot easier.

School is going good for me. Right now, my favorite subject is History just learning about the people who created different things like the typewriter or the cotton gin and stuff like that is very interesting.

Musically, I’ve been listening to that new Gunna for sure. That’s been on repeat.

Then one of my favorite artists is Lil Wayne and he recently dropped an album. I’m in to older 90’s music like Aaliyah and people like that. Even older too; I like “Careless Whisper” by George Michael and “What You Won’t Do For Love” by Bobby Caldwell and stuff like that.

That’s just my vibe!

OK guys I’ve gotta get back to it, but thanks for checking in with me for this blog.

Check back with me soon for the next one and I’ll see you next time.

