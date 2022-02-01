Skip to main content
Caleb Williams Shares Hype Video for Transfer to USC

Moments after Caleb Williams announced his decision to transfer to USC on Tuesday, the Trojans and Williams dropped the official video of his decision to take his talents to Los Angeles.

“Out of all of the schools, it is going to be USC,” the narrator of the video said. “It is their success at the collegiate level... when you have as many players they have coming into the NFL at all positions, I don't think there is any way to combat.”

The hype video features wide-ranging shots that include the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena and former Trojan standout Reggie Bush’s famous front flip into the end zone. Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg also make in appearance in the video, with Snoop rapping about his past moments in time with USC football.

If that was not enough high-profile figures, the video's ending with California native Will Ferrell is completely hilarious. 

Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3, more than a month after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma became the head coach at USC. Williams chose the Trojans as the program that would give him the best development both on and off the field, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

At Oklahoma, Williams played in 11 games and threw for 1,916 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns. The future is looking bright in southern California after a difficult stretch for the Trojans. 

More College Football Coverage: 

For more USC Trojans coverage, go to All Trojans

