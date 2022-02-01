Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Commits to USC

Former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced Tuesday he is transferring to USC ahead of the 2022 season.

Williams entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3, noting that it was possible he sticks with the Sooners despite his decision to explore other options. Williams’s decision to enter the transfer portal came just over a month after former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. Now, he'll be re-joining Riley as the newest member of the Trojans.

“I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field,” Williams told ESPN's Pete Thamel Tuesday. “Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team.”

Williams played in 11 games for Oklahoma in 2021. He accumulated 1,916 passing yards and 27 total touchdowns with the Sooners, including two touchdown passes to beat Texas 55–48 in a Red River Shootout for the ages.

Oklahoma finished 11–2 in 2021. Spencer Rattler, who Williams replaced under center last season, committed to South Carolina in December 2020.

Williams was a top recruit out of high school and chose the Sooners over Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Georgia and over a dozen other schools. He was also offered by USC when Clay Helton was still the Trojans' coach.

Williams will presumably land in Los Angeles with only one player to beat out to become the starting signal-caller, as both Kedon Slovis (Pitt) and Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) have left the program. Freshman Miller Moss is the only quarterback from last year's team still on the roster.

More College Football Coverage:

• College Football Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022

• The Fight Over the Future of College Sports Is Here

• From Nightmare to Nirvana: Bennett's Resolve Keys Title

• All Trojans: Look: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Prioritizing West Coast Recruiting

For more USC Trojans news, head over to All Trojans.