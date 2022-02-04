Skip to main content
UCLA’s Mac Etienne Arrested After Appearing to Spit at Arizona Fans

No. 7 Arizona took down No. 3 UCLA at home Thursday to notch a huge win over its rival, but the story of the night is now what appears to have happened after the game ended.

UCLA forward Mac Etienne, a redshirt freshman who is out for the season with a knee injury, was shown on camera appearing to spit toward Wildcats fans as his team left the arena. According to ESPN, Etienne was later arrested and issued a citation for assault in the aftermath.

Etienne returned to the locker room with his team before University of Arizona police officers told him he would be placed under arrest and issued a citation for assault with “the intent to injure, provoke or insult another person,” ESPN reported.

Video of the incident, captured by multiple fans, went viral on social media Thursday night.

UCLA issued an official statement on the matter, saying it's under review by the university.

Arizona's win moves the Wildcats to 8–1 in the Pac-12 with an overall mark of 18–2. UCLA falls to 8–2 in the league with a 16–3 overall record. The two teams are not scheduled to play against each other again this season, unless they meet in the Pac-12 tournament—or later in the NCAA tournament.

