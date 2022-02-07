Auburn Stays at No. 1 in AP Poll, Texas Tech Rises to No. 9

Auburn remained No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the third straight week, while Texas Tech cracked the top 10 and Murray State joined the rankings for the first time in nearly seven years.

Bruce Pearl’s Tigers earned 48 of 61 first-place votes to stay ahead of Gonzaga, which earned the other 13 votes and has sat at No. 2 throughout Auburn’s first stay at the top.

Auburn (22-1) has won 19 straight games since losing in double overtime to Connecticut in November, including all 10 of its Southeastern Conference games. Mark Few’s Bulldogs (19-2) have won 12 straight since falling to Alabama in early December.

Purdue climbed a spot to No. 3, followed by Arizona in the Wildcats’ second stint inside the top five this season. Kentucky and Houston were next.

Duke rose two spots to No. 7 after a lopsided win at rival North Carolina in retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s final visit to Chapel Hill, followed by Kansas, Texas Tech and reigning national champion Baylor to round out the top 10.

Check out the full AP Top 25 below:

1. Auburn (48 first-place votes)

2. Gonzaga (13)

3. Purdue (1)

4. Arizona

5. Kentucky

6. Houston

7. Duke

8. Kansas

9. Texas Tech

10. Baylor

11. Providence

12. UCLA

13. Illinois

14. Wisconsin

15. Villanova

16. Ohio State

17. Michigan State

18. Marquette

19. Tennessee

20. Texas

21. USC

22. Saint Mary’s

23. Murray State

24. UConn

25. Xavier

Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio 2

