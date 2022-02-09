The Bryson Warren Blog: Life as a Pro with Overtime Elite, Quality Control Sports and More

Bryson Warren was widely regarded as one of the top three point guards in the 2023 class before turning pro and suiting up for Overtime Elite. Now, Warren has agreed to give Sports Illustrated access into his world by chronicling his life on and off the court in a blog.

What’s going on world, it’s Bryson Warren coming at you with a new blog for Sports Illustrated!

As most of you guys know I’m playing with Overtime Elite now!

We’ve been playing since September and I’m loving being a pro.

Obviously, it’s a lot different than high school, but I love everything about it.

The biggest difference is time. I have more time to focus on my game and I have way more resources to make me a better player.

We’re still in school; we go three hours a day Monday-Friday and once a week we have a life skills class where NBA guys come through and talk to us about everything.

Giannis (Antetokounmpo) has been through, Devin Booker has been through, a lot of guys have come through.

It’s just cool to be able to have them there to teach us things they’ve learned along the way.

Everybody asks me about what I’ve bought since I’ve been a pro and I tell people all the time, I’m not in the NBA! Haha, that’s the goal, but I’m not there yet.

Honestly, I like to save money. I did buy a Charger because I always told myself I was gonna get one at 16 and I made it happen! It’s smoke show color and I love it.

Another thing people ask me is if I miss the high school game, and I’d have to say not really.

Bryson Warren has been impressive in year one of the Overtime Elite pro league. Overtime Elite

I mean I miss the atmosphere of playing a big game in the packed gym in front of people you’ve known since you were a kid, but it’s not better than my situation right now.

Overtime is the best of the best. It’s next level everything.

For example, we just did a collab with Billionaire Boys Club with streetwear stuff. We’re all really excited about that!

As far as the season, I feel like I’ve played well. I’ve been picking it up for the second half of the season and being more consistent.

I would say the part of my game that’s grown the most is my pace and my ball screen reads. I feel like I was good with my ball screen reads before but now I’m elite there.

The best thing about Overtime is the competition.

The practices are harder than all of our games for sure. You’re playing against the best and that means you can’t do nothing but get better.

Devin Booker was telling us the other day when he came in about how we really have to take advantage of this situation. He said we really don’t have any excuse with all of the resources that we have here, and I agree with that!

I think the best advice was from Tony Parker though; he said that we need to keep our circles small and that we have to learn to say no to people as we progress in our career and as we earn more and more money.

My goal is to be ready for the 2024 NBA Draft.

We’ve got guys on our teams now that are already projecting high in the draft like Jean Montero and the Thompson twins (Amen and Ausar).

I’m cheering for all these guys because them winning brings even more eyes and scouts to this league.

As far as music, I’m listening to that Pusha T and a whole bunch of Lil Baby!

We’re on the same team, Quality Control, so I definitely have to shoutout my guy!

I’m happy to be represented by Quality Control Sports, they’ve really elevated me and to be one of the first ones on the basketball side has been great.

Right now, we’re trying to get ready for the playoffs!

At the end of the season, we play for first, second and third.

If you win, every player gets $10,000; for second place every player gets $5,000 and if you come in third every player gets $2,000.

Before that we’ll have training camp in either the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Colorado, Miami and places like that. First place team gets to pick first and then it goes from there.

In my head, I want to go to the Bahamas. I’ve never been there, so I’m hoping we can get there!

OK guys, back to work for me.

Check back soon for the next blog and I’ll talk to you all then.

Take care.

