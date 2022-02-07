Week 12: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

The Power 25 is a collaboration between SBLive and Sports Illustrated.

Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Andy Buhler and SI Director of Basketball Recruiting Jason Jordan based on observations and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the country.

Find the complete breakdown of the latest Power 25 national boys basketball rankings here.

1. Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) (21-1)

2. Duncanville (Duncanville, Tex.) (25-1)

3. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (21-4)

5. Link Academy (Branson, Mo.) (26-0)

6. Richardson (Richardson, Tex.) (26-1)

7. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (16-2)

8. La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) (16-3)

9. Camden (Camden, N.J.) (14-2)

10. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (22-3)

11. Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.) (21-4)

12. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) (23-7)

13. Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) (16-2)

14. North Little Rock (Little Rock, Ark.) (18-3)

15. Combine Academy (Lincolnton, N.C.) (14-4)

16. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (24-0)

17. Corona Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (26-1)

18. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn, Ill.) (26-1)

19. Greensboro Day (Greensboro, N.C.) (26-3)

20. Centerville (Centerville, Oh.) (19-0)

21. St. Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.) (18-3)

22. Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) (20-2)

23. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) (14-2)

24. Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) (13-9)

25. Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.) (15-2)

Who qualifies for the Power 25?

In order to qualify, programs must be either affiliated with the state high school athletic association in the state it resides in or recognized by the association and allowed to play member high schools in its home state.