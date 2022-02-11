Both California State Northridge and California Polytechnic State headed into their Thursday night game with only five wins this season. They were both determined to add their sixth win after the game headed into double overtime.

Cal Poly was down by nine points with only 25 seconds left in regulation. Two made free throws by Julien Franklin sparked a comeback as Cal Poly held CSU Northridge to only one point in those last 25 seconds. Cal Poly‘s Brantly Stevenson scored a last second three-pointer to send the game into overtime tied at 59 points.

And, overtime was just as wild. The score remained close throughout the five minutes. But as the clock neared towards expiration, it looked as if Cal Poly would pull off the win. That was until CSU Northridge‘s Christian Gray scored a buzzer beater layup to force double-overtime.

CSU Northridge dominated in the second overtime, keeping the lead except one tie throughout the five minutes. They ended up winning 83–78 to push their record to 6–16 record. Cal Poly falls to 5–16 with the loss.

More College Basketball Coverage: