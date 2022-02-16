Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Dick Vitale Shares Health Update After ‘Intense’ Vocal Cord Surgery, Will Rest Voice for Four Weeks

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale underwent successful surgery on his vocal cords Tuesday, he announced on social media.

In a detailed Facebook post, Vitale said that his doctor, throat specialist Steven Zeitels, called the operation “a challenge“ but that after three hours of “intense” surgery, the medical team achieved its goal of treating the dysplasia and ulcerated lesions on the 82-year-old's vocal cords. 

Vitale stayed overnight at Massachusetts General Hospital after the arduous operation, which he had previously called his “national championship.” In his Facebook post, the longtime broadcaster was extremely complimentary of Zeitels and his team, saying they were “Awesome Baby, with a Capital A.”

SI Recommends

Vitale shared that he will now undergo four weeks of voice rest to assist in the healing process and that his time on social media will be “limited” due to discomfort from the surgery. He did reveal that Zeitels was “optimistic” about a return to calling college basketball games during the 2022–23 season, so long as he adhered to the recovery plan.

Prior to Tuesday's operation Vitale had expressed his hope to being back on the sidelines with ESPN next year. With the surgery now in the rearview mirror, it would seem that he's on the right track.

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

us-canada-gold-game-leaf
Olympics

Latest U.S.-Canada Clash for Gold Underscores Need for Change in Women’s Hockey

The teams that have contested for the title at every Olympics except for one since 1998 will meet again in Beijing. But regardless of who wins this edition of the border battle, the players will continue to push for equity and growth in their sport.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates his side's opening goal with PSG's Lionel Messi, during the Champions League round of 16, first leg, soccer match Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, Tuesday, Feb.15, 2022.
Soccer

PSG Captures Key UCL Opportunity on Mbappé’s Late Winner

In a complete performance from the home side, Kylian Mbappé’s stoppage time goal was the breakthrough it needed to grab a crucial lead over Real Madrid.

Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts during the first half against the Chicago Bulls.
NBA

The Defensive Player of the Year Race Is More Open Than Ever

The rise of new faces in the league has made this one of the most fascinating DPOY award races in quite some time.

Adrian Peterson with the Titans.
NFL

Report: Peterson Won’t Face Felony Domestic Violence Charges

Adrian Peterson’s case will reportedly fall to the City Attorney’s Office, who will consider whether to charge him with a misdemeanor.

X163970_TK1_8272
Podcasts

The Wild True Story Behind The Rams' Super Bowl Victory

John Gonzalez breaks down this past Sunday's Super Bowl, the future of the New York Knicks and the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade fallout in this week's SI Weekly podcast.

dCOVwinterolympicscold_H
Play
Olympics

‘It’s a Necessary Evil of Doing a Snow Sport’

As the Beijing Games carry on through frigid temperatures and frosty conditions, athletes reveal the cold, hard truth about competing in a polar climate.

aerials1
Play
Olympics

Aerial Skiers Must Overcome Surprising Fear of Heights to Win Big

The U.S. took home Olympic gold in the mixed team aerial event, but it didn't come without addressing frights that may seem contrary to the nature of the sport.

us-slovakia-loss-lead
Olympics

U.S. Men’s Hockey Misses Golden Opportunity vs. Slovakia

A young but increasingly promising Team USA was 44 seconds away from moving into the semifinal round at the Olympics before a shootout goal spoiled their chance at a medal in Beijing.