Report: Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels Enters Transfer Portal

Three-year Arizona State starting quarterback Jayden Daniels has reportedly decided to enter the transfer portal, according to Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports. Daniels's decision comes just over two months after he announced via Twitter that he would be returning to the Sun Devils for his senior season.

Daniels has played in 29 games for Arizona State over the previous three years, completing 62.4% of his passes for 6,025 yards, 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He's also rushed for 1,288 yards and 13 scores.

A former 4-star prospect, he is one of two quarterbacks currently in the transfer portal with significant starting experience, along with former USC and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels. Daniels leaves Arizona State as the program is under investigation by the NCAA for recruiting violations, which has cast a cloud over the team and has led to several departures among the coaching staff.

The Sun Devils went 8-5 last season, losing to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl.

