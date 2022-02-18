Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Dabo Swinney Proposes Change to College Football’s Recruiting Calendar

Dabo Swinney has an idea for how to improve the college football offseason.

In an interview with 247Sports’ Carl Reed, the Clemson coach presented how he thinks the NCAA should approach the signing period moving forward.

“For me personally, I wish it was earlier. I wish it was Aug. 1 or Aug. 15 and then they have one in February. I actually proposed that to our ACC coaches and tried and could just never get some traction. That was several years before the December signing period ultimately came about,” Swinney said. “I’ve always valued our offer and want it to mean something. I want to take a commitment when we make an offer. That’s how we’ve always gone about it here. I think a lot of schools make a lot of offers, but if a kid tries to commit, they say it’s not a committable offer. I’ve never understood that. So, I always felt it we moved to August, it would protect the kids.”

SI Recommends

In 2017, the NCAA added a second signing day to go along with the normal February signing day. This year, the earlier signing period was between Dec. 15–17, and the later signing period came on Feb. 2. Swinney’s suggestion would keep the February date but move up the early signing day date.

Swinney thinks it would be better for incoming recruits if they could commit to a program before the season begins. However, he also believes if the first signing period was before the season, coaches would get a longer leash instead of getting fired midseason.

“I think it is also good for the coaches,” Swinney said. “Maybe that AD instead of firing that coach in the middle of the season, maybe he says, ‘You know what, he’s got a good class signed in August. If we fire that guy, these guys are free to go wherever. Maybe we give him another year.’”

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyle Larson gives a thumbs up after winning the pole position during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Racing

A New Era of Dominance Is Underway at Hendrick Motorsports

Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and William Byron are the new faces of one of the most successful teams in racing, and are carrying the weight with ease.

By Madeline Coleman
Oct 24, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (left) of Team Great Britain stands next to former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal (right) after the running of the United States Grand Prix Race at Circuit of the Americas.
Racing

Mercedes Welcomes Back the Silver Arrows in 2022 Car Launch

For the past two seasons, Mercedes ran a black color scheme as part of its stand against racism.

By Madeline Coleman
Kamila Valieva
Olympics

Russia Responds to Criticism From IOC President About Valieva's Coach

The Kremlin weighed in after the IOC President criticized Kamila Valieva's coach for being too harsh on the 15-year-old.

By Daniel Chavkin
Rick Pitino on the sideline during a game.
College Basketball

Pitino Reacts to Claims by Former Adidas Rep in New Book

Code, who has been sentenced to prison time for his role in a ‘pay-for-play’ scheme, penned a book about the scandal.

By Dan Lyons
Brock Lesnar_courtesy WWE
Wrestling

Brock Lesnar Title Match Headlines Busy Wrestling Weekend

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. John Hennigan and Lita vs. Becky Lynch are among the many other exciting matches this week.

By Justin Barrasso
The main parking lot at the Los Angeles Angels Tempe Diablo Stadium remains closed as pitchers and catchers are not starting spring training workouts as scheduled as the Major League Baseball lockout enters its 77th day and will prevent pitchers and catchers from taking the field for the first time since October in Tempe, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
MLB

Labor Wars: A New Hope (Well, Maybe)

By Matt Martell
Generic photo of a baseball during spring training in Florida.
MLB

MLB Officially Postpones Spring Training

MLB spring training games are canceled through March 4.

By Madison Williams
Hansel-Emmanuel
Play
College Basketball

One-Armed Basketball Star Emmanuel Receives Offer From Memphis

This is his third Division I basketball offer so far.

By Madison Williams