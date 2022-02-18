The high school basketball phenomenon Hansel Emmanuel received his third Division I collegiate offer, he told On3 Sports.

The University of Memphis offered the high school senior a spot on their squad. Additionally, Emmanuel has offers from Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman in Florida.

Emmanuel is a combo guard at Life Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. He is 6-foot-4, and has just one arm. He has averaged 25.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 3.4 blocks this season so far.

At age six, he had his left arm amputated after a wall collapsed on it, trapping him under the rubble for close to two hours.

Emmanuel already has a $1.2 million NIL evaluation. He has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and 2.4 million followers on TikTok.

Emmanuel was featured in a video from rapper J. Cole this week as well.

More College Basketball Coverage: