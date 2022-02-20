Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Big Ten Releases Statement Regarding Michigan-Wisconsin Incident

Following the post-game fight that broke out following Wisconsin’s 77–63 win over Michigan on Sunday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference released a statement regarding the incident.

The statement reads as follows: 

“The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game. The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

The altercation took place in the handshake line following the game. Howard said he was unhappy with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard after he took a timeout towards the end of the game. They tried to have a discussion about the timeout in the line, but it got out of hand quickly.

SI Recommends

Gard ended up touching Howard during their conversation, which made Howard say he needed to “protect” himself. He then took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft. 

Any sort of punishment for Howard, or anyone else involved, has not been decided, per the Big Ten’s statement.

In the post-game press conference, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he had spoken with Kevin Warren, the Big Ten commissioner. McIntosh emphasized how he hopes action is taken soon.

“Big Ten takes pride in sportsmanship. Big Ten takes pride in acting with class, and that didn’t happen today. It’s unfortunate what transpired,” McIntosh said. “I’ve been in contact with the league, I’ve spoken to the commissioner personally. I expect the league is going to act swiftly and aggressively.”

More College Basketball Coverage:

Dickie V Can’t Be Silenced
One of These Eight Teams Will Win NCAA Tournament
Coach K, the Ultimate Team Builder

YOU MAY LIKE

Greg Gard coaching Wisconsin.
College Basketball

Greg Gard Explains What Led to Altercation With Juwan Howard

Howard didn’t like the timeout the Wisconsin head coach took and had a message for him after the game.

By Joseph Salvador
juwan howard
College Basketball

Juwan Howard Explains Physical Altercation With Wisconsin Assistant

The Michigan coach was involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical following Wisconsin's win over the Wolverines on Sunday.

By Nick Selbe
Michigan's Juwan Howard contacting a Wisconsin assistant coach.
Play
College Basketball

Michigan Coach Juwan Howard Takes Swing at Wisconsin Assistant Coach

A scuffle broke out after the final buzzer sounded.

By Ben Pickman
Chris Paul standing on the court.
Play
WNBA

CP3 Named Inaugural Kobe and Gigi Bryant Award Recipient

The WNBA is rewarding Paul for his contributions to the advancement of girls‘ and women's basketball, and his advocacy for the league.

By Ben Pickman
aliyah boston
College Basketball

Aliyah Boston Ties SEC Record With 19th Consecutive Double Double

The junior continued her dominant season by making history with the 50th double double of her career.

By Nick Selbe
USATSI_17670287
College Basketball

Report: Ewing, Georgetown Reached Contract Extension in 2021

Ewing is currently in his fifth season as head coach of Georgetown’s coach.

By Madison Williams
Novak Djokovic playing in Dubai.
Play
Tennis

Djokovic Says He’s at His ‘Peak’ Returning to Tour in Dubai

The Serbian tennis star was speaking ahead of his first tournament since being ejected from Australia due to his vaccination status.

By Associated Press
Brock Lesnar holds up the WWE champion belt after wrestling in the Elimination Chamber.
Wrestling

‘Elimination Chamber’ Adds Some Clarity to WWE’s ‘WrestleMania’ Plans

It was finalized that the main event would pit Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns, but there weren't many additional lineup teases.

By Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer