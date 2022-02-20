Following the post-game fight that broke out following Wisconsin’s 77–63 win over Michigan on Sunday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference released a statement regarding the incident.

The statement reads as follows:

“The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game. The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”

The altercation took place in the handshake line following the game. Howard said he was unhappy with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard after he took a timeout towards the end of the game. They tried to have a discussion about the timeout in the line, but it got out of hand quickly.

Gard ended up touching Howard during their conversation, which made Howard say he needed to “protect” himself. He then took a swing at Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

Any sort of punishment for Howard, or anyone else involved, has not been decided, per the Big Ten’s statement.

In the post-game press conference, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh said he had spoken with Kevin Warren, the Big Ten commissioner. McIntosh emphasized how he hopes action is taken soon.

“Big Ten takes pride in sportsmanship. Big Ten takes pride in acting with class, and that didn’t happen today. It’s unfortunate what transpired,” McIntosh said. “I’ve been in contact with the league, I’ve spoken to the commissioner personally. I expect the league is going to act swiftly and aggressively.”

More College Basketball Coverage:

• Dickie V Can’t Be Silenced

• One of These Eight Teams Will Win NCAA Tournament

• Coach K, the Ultimate Team Builder