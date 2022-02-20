Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement on Sunday shortly after an ugly altercation between the Michigan and Wisconsin basketball teams where Wolverines’ coach Juwan Howard swung at Badgers’ assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. Several players were also involved.

“There is no excuse for any of our staff or student-athletes to get into a physical altercation with others regardless of instigating factors,” Manuel said in the statement. “I reached out and apologized to Chris McIntosh and president Coleman has reached out to UW chancellor Blank to apologize for the unacceptable behavior.”

During postgame handshakes, Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard can be seen getting into a heated conversation. Gard was grabbing onto Howard’s shirt and Howard poked him in the chest. Eventually the two were separated but Howard swung at Krabbenhoft while the two were being held back. It’s unclear what Krabbenhoft said to elicit this response.

After the game, Howard said he had an issue with Gard taking a timeout in the game's final moments when the Badgers were seconds away from their 77–63 win. Gard explained it was in order to reset the clock so that his bench players could get the ball across half court.

“We will review the situation more thoroughly and work with the Big Ten conference as they determine their disciplinary actions and will determine if further disciplinary actions are warranted,” Manuel said in the release.

