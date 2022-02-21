Skip to main content
Tom Izzo on Fight at End of Michigan vs. Wisconsin: ‘It Was Bad for College Basketball’

As the Big Ten weighs disciplinary action following the scuffle at the end of Sunday’s game between Wisconsin and Michigan, one of the conference’s most notable figures has offered his take on the incident: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

Izzo called the altercation “bad for college basketball,” adding, “I just hope everybody learns from it and gets better,” per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Izzo later expanded on his views regarding sportsmanship and the customary postgame handshake lines.

“Maybe we should teach people how to shake hands,” Izzo said. “Not shaking hands, that's typical of our country right now. Instead of solving the problem, let's make an excuse instead of confronting and demanding it change.”

Izzo said that watching video of Howard and Gard’s heated exchange, followed by punches being thrown by coaches and players, reminded him of the infamous Malice at the Palace brawl between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons in 2004. He said he hoped all parties involved were able to learn from what happened, regardless of whatever punishment comes down from the Big Ten.

“I'm a Big Ten guy. I believe in my university, but I believe in my conference,” Izzo said. “If what happened, what you just saw, I think it was totally wrong. ... I can't feel good about it.”

