New On-Court Video Includes Audio of Lead-up to Juwan Howard-Greg Gard Altercation

New raw video has emerged from the moments leading up to the altercation between Michigan’s Juwan Howard and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard.

The video was captured by Pablo Iglesias of WKOW, and can be viewed here. Please note the video is raw and unedited, and contains language that is not suitable for all viewers.

The video began with Howard approaching Gard in the handshake line, visibly upset saying, “I’ll remember that s---.”

At that moment, Gard grabbed Howard’s shirt and Howard escalated saying, "Don’t f------ touch me!" multiple times.

At that point, the audio becomes mostly incoherent as multiple members of Michigan and Wisconsin’s staff tried to intervene in the altercation. A few moments later, Howard can be seen taking a swing at Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft before the fight broke out between players and staff members of both teams.

Howard’s initial comments to Gard, telling him not to touch him, were backed up by Gard himself, who said that Howard’s statement stemmed from his unhappiness with Wisconsin’s late timeout with the game’s outcome in hand.

Gard defended himself in the postgame, saying that he was just trying to get his team organized to break the press with a full 10 seconds to cross halfcourt. Had Gard not called timeout, Wisconsin would have had only four seconds to get the ball across halfcourt to dribble out the clock.

There will certainly be discipline levied by the Big Ten from this incident, as they noted this afternoon that the full situation is under review by the conference.

More College Basketball:

For more Michigan news, head over to Wolverine Digest

